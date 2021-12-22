The legacy of a rock star

ROBERT PATTINSON’S upcoming portrayal of Batman will be nothing like the previous depictions of the iconic character. Instead of playing him as the famous womaniser, Pattinson is set to show a different side of the superhero.

Director Matt Reeves recently revealed the reason behind this.

Speaking during a recent interview with Empire, Reeves opened up about how late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was the sole inspiration during the creative process.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way,” Reeves explained.

“That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.

“So, I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Along with the members of Nirvana, Cobain was a force to be reckoned with. The band were so influential that they were credited for launching grunge rock into mainstream music.

However, Cobain struggled to overcome his battle with drugs and depression, taking his own life in 1994.

Today, Cobain remains one of the icons of alternative rock and the most celebrated musician of all time. But to play the grunge version of Batman, Reeves wanted someone who could pull off the balance between vulnerability and power.

Upon watching Pattinson’s performance in the 2017 crime thriller Good Time, Reeves knew Pattinson was capable of doing it.

“I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

Pattinson himself is reportedly excited for fans to see this new side of the superhero, as the actor excitedly puts it: “I don’t think that’s been done before.”

Fans of the DC hero can catch the movie when it arrives in cinemas on March 4 next year.