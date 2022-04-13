The lost potential

Although The Lost City is just a simple action-comedy, it’s just harder to enjoy a movie for what it is versus what it could have been.

Sandra Bullock plays the withdrawn romance novelist Loretta Sage, who goes on a book tour with her sexy cover model Alan ‘Dash’ (Channing Tatum). While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest novel.

When Alan finds out about her kidnapping, he wants to prove that he can also be a hero in real life, and not just on the pages of her books. As he sets off to rescue her in the epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

In the movie, the odd couple makes a fish-out-of-water story like an ode to the 1980s romantic adventure Romancing the Stone, but I found most of the attempts at humour mostly unfunny, with only a few physical gags finding mild success.

Despite a promising premise and charismatic cast, The Lost City turned out to be a warmed-over, mediocre adventure romance. I just wished that they utilised the potential of what the highly-anticipated chick flick could’ve been.