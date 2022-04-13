The lost potential

Although The Lost City is just a simple action-comedy, it’s just harder to enjoy a movie for what it is versus what it could have been.
Sandra Bullock plays the withdrawn romance novelist Loretta Sage, who goes on a book tour with her sexy cover model Alan ‘Dash’ (Channing Tatum). While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest novel.
When Alan finds out about her kidnapping, he wants to prove that he can also be a hero in real life, and not just on the pages of her books. As he sets off to rescue her in the epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.
In the movie, the odd couple makes a fish-out-of-water story like an ode to the 1980s romantic adventure Romancing the Stone, but I found most of the attempts at humour mostly unfunny, with only a few physical gags finding mild success.
Despite a promising premise and charismatic cast, The Lost City turned out to be a warmed-over, mediocre adventure romance. I just wished that they utilised the potential of what the highly-anticipated chick flick could’ve been.
The chemistry between Bullock and Tatum was amusing, but I couldn’t see any real substance to Alan and Loretta’s relationship. It’s mildly plausible that the pair would ultimately end up as a couple, but only because of shared trauma since their lives were at stake together.
The most entertaining scenes involved Brad Pitt, but his supporting arc was all too brief. A film that sticks to a tried-and-true formula can be a positive attribute when it comes to mindless entertainment, but The Lost City’s entire plot was just a disappointment on my end. It’s perfectly fine for a night out, but it’s not the type of movie that’s going to become a beloved classic.
However, if you’re not an overthinker like me and you’re craving a simple action-adventure comedy, just want to kick back, enjoy a film to escape reality for two hours without having to analyse any underlying messages, The Lost City is pure entertainment that you might just enjoy.
The Lost City is out in theatres now.