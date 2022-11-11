The magnificent seven: Our favourite anime characters

ALMOST every month, numerous new series of anime are released, and fans enjoy them all. Both rom-com and action-packed TV series are appreciated by viewers for their enduring characters. Have you ever thought about which of these characters can truly stand the test of time, however? Here is a list of some of my own favourite anime characters: Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto) For a specific age group, Naruto was the definition of anime. The tale of the famous young ninja who is trying to win the approval and support of his village has long been a favourite among fans and is so widely popular that it even spawned its own series. The energetic, brave boy is one of anime’s most known and well-liked characters.

Levi (Attack on Titan) Levi is the Scouting Legion’s captain and the strongest soldier in all of humanity. He is well known for his battle with the Beast Titan, which set several records. Levi is very aware of his short stature. He always wears a formal outfit and has sharp eyes. Levi is often an irascible individual who is always furious. Because he makes decisions without considering his own feelings, his decision-making is the finest of all the troops’. But he cares deeply about his comrades and wants to do whatever it takes to protect them.

Goku (Dragon Ball Z) Goku, the main character of Dragon Ball Z, is one of the most well-known anime characters ever. Goku is adored as one of the most powerful fighters who excels in every form of conflict. He is a beloved iconic figure in the animation field.

Happy (Fairy Tail) Happy has been a fan favourite since the very beginning. Sure enough, when a cute mascot-like cat is introduced, the fans will like them. Moreover, compared to other anime mascots whose only purpose is to give comedic relief, Happy acquired a greater depth of emotional connection with the audience. He became become much more than simply a comedic cat over time.

Tsukino Usagi (Sailor Moon) Tsukino Usagi is the show’s main and also known as the most skilled Scout in the series Sailor Moon. She used to live on the moon, but owing to a battle with Earth, she was forced to return to Earth and commit herself after seeing the death of the man she loved. In the present time, Sailor Moon awoke to reunite with Mamoru and must use her abilities to save the Earth from forces who want to destroy it.

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece) Monkey D. Luffy. The man who aspires to be the Pirate King and the goofy main protagonist of this series. It’s only natural for Luffy to be the fan-favorite character of the series and in the anime industry. Luffy acts so much like a goofball, that it might be easy to forget that he has one of the biggest bounties on his head. And given how mindless and silly he acts; he certainly doesn’t fit the mould of a most-wanted pirate.