The Marvels: New female superhero team-up

WE’RE finally getting a look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female team-up film.

After her brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

The teaser trailer shows Rambeau being fired off elsewhere in outer space, while Captain Marvel finds herself transported to earth – specifically, into the bedroom of Kamala. This, more or less, brings us up to date with the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, which saw Kamala suddenly transported into outer space where Rambeau was.

Though the film’s actual plot is still unknown, The Marvels will serve as a convergence point that ties together several entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that were not necessarily connected before.

The film will function as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, 2021’s WandaVision and last year’s Ms. Marvel series on Disney+.

As the film will release after the upcoming Secret Invasion series (also on Disney+), The Marvels will more than likely also tie into the new series’ Skrull storyline.

By all accounts, Kamala is set to play a major role in The Marvels, especially with her nature as the MCU’s first officially recognised mutant. The film is also rumoured to expand more on the mutant side of things before the inevitable arrival of the X-Men in the next few years.

In an exclusive interview with EW earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that Vellani “essentially steals The Marvels,” while in another interview, Larson described Vellani as “the future.”

Feige has also spoken about having all three characters in the same film.

“There’s something immensely powerful about seeing Monica, Kamala and Carol together in a frame,“ Feige said.

“To me, it’s only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It’s chill-inducing.”

The Marvels hits cinemas on Nov 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer for The Marvels below: