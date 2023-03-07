The Marvels’ stacked cast

THE official The Marvels cast has been revealed by Disney and Marvel Studios, and even if fans may not like some of them, the film’s casting confirms the return of many actors when the film premieres on 10 Nov.

Though the film is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, The Marvels is also a sequel to Ms. Marvel, and it will also feature Teyonah Parris’ return as Monica Rambeau.

She was last seen in WandaVision. In the Disney+ series, Rambeau gained powers similar to his comic book alias, Photon. Rambeau is also the daughter of Maria, who was a close friend of Carol.

The third and youngest member of The Marvels triumvirate is Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. As the lead of the Ms Marvel Disney+ series, Khan is also the first official mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She uses a magical bangle, rumoured to be related to the bangles in Shang-Chi, that allows her to use cosmic energy to create hard-light constructs (imagine the powers of DC Comics’ Green Lantern).