The mask life

UNTIL now, there still isn’t a definitive silver lining playbook for the post-modern pandemic, so our safest bet is to self-isolate to contain the viral spread of the coronavirus.
Wearing face masks has been somewhat embedded into our cultural consciousness, long before the relatively recent onset of Covid-19. Masks have illustrated various concepts of protection; to disguise the identities of a criminal, suspect or civil protester, and to shield against hazardous air pollution as well as infectious diseases.
In the wake of the pandemic, face masks have evolved from a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) into an everyday fashion accessory, adopted as part of our daily dress code, similar to the likes of sunglasses and caps.
However, this new wardrobe essential has for the longest time been integrated into lifestyle and street culture in East Asia, and has been a signature of techwear’s utilitarian aesthetic for street style flicks and Instagram pics.
Prior to the advent of Covid-19, ornamental face masks were all the rage in A-COLD-WALL*, Rick Owens and Alyx’s Spring/Summer 2019 collections, as well as in Off-White, Bape and Marine Serre’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collections.
It wasn’t because they ‘predicted’ the looming pandemic, but each used it to showcase to their own set of visceral rationales – from Owens’ biblical references to Serre’s take on a post-apocalyptic future.
These face masks carried hefty price tags, and were completely sold out within months of release. Their even higher resale values on resale sites Grailed and Stockx means that face masks may just be 2020 fashion’s most covetable commodity.
Though, in the current virulent climate, the superficiality of fashion is the least of anyone’s worries when faced with a life-threatening virus. It’s still odd to consider a face mask a globalised fashion trend flexed by the prototypical hypebeast down the street.
It’s imperative to remind the public that despite appearances, face masks are not just another trendy fashion accessory, but a much-needed essential.
Elsewhere, there are makeshift face masks made out of various items from bras and bandanas to IKEA’s Frakta tote and Yeezy Boost 350 footwear. Others have gotten more technologically savvy, such as the Guardian G-Volt face mask which has a graphene and electrical charge filtration system that it claims to be more effective than the holy grail N95 respirator, while the Resting Risk Face prints face-recognition masks to unlock smartphones.
As a response to the shrinking economy and dire shortage in face masks, a handful of Malaysian fashion brands have also taken radical actions to circumvent the disproportionate effects of the movement control order (MCO). They’ve pivoted to making face masks, in response to the sudden paradigm shift in priorities in an attempt to stay afloat, raise funds for the making of PPE and in support of Covid-19 related charities.
These cloth face coverings are not medical-grade gear, they are alternatives recommended by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); where N95 respirators and surgical masks are critical supplies reserved for healthcare workers and other frontliners.
In the meantime, I’ll be buying one of these cloth coverings which will essentially contribute to the lifeline of the fashion brand and its cause.
It all comes down to the fact that what stands between us and Covid-19 is a face mask. You and I simply do not have the privilege to negotiate the terms, nor to opt-out of this ‘arrangement’.
We didn’t choose the mask life. The mask life chose us.
For much-needed clarity, I turned to five Malaysian designers for their thoughts.
Joshua Fitton
“A lot of research had to be done as we didn’t want to just be another brand that makes face masks. By experimenting with various shapes, each with different fits, sizes and comfort levels, we’ve finally settled on the one that we use now with replaceable activated charcoal filters. We’re currently looking into water repellent and antibacterial features to keep the wearer safe.
“It’s definitely interesting to see the shift from medical essential to a fashion or daily essential, but what’s more important is its functionality. It’s not enough for the mask to look good, it needs to perform accordingly and serve its purpose.
“It’s a good thing now that it’s a fashion item, as there’ll be a lot more research and development that’ll go into it. Companies will want to make their product the best and stay ahead of the game, this will just ensure that the better or more trustworthy brands will keep us safe.
“I do believe that it’ll be an essential for the near future. Looking at the history of pandemics we see that they last for years with many waves in between, so this shows that the necessity of the face mask is paramount.”
Shao Fen
“With supply chains badly affected, I decided to repurpose existing fabric scraps. I wanted to style my outfits with matching masks and figured others may want to do the same too.
“Prior to the pandemic, many have considered designer face masks as unnecessary, so I think it’s great how we’ve come to appreciate it now.
“I believe non-functional designs will continue to circulate when the situation ends. Like any other accessory, there will be days you wear them and days you don’t. Whereas there’ll also be those who deem it an essential as a precaution, but no doubt it’ll be something we’ll consider as part of our routine.”
Cassey Gan
“It started as a personal project to make face masks for the people around me, but when the demand grew, I decided to make it available for purchase.
“Fashion is a lifestyle, it responds to what we need or want in different ways of life. As a fashion designer, I’ve to continue creating by responding to what’s needed. Until then, the face mask is here to stay until a vaccine is available. I can already see people collecting different masks to match different outfits.”
Kel Wen
“The face mask is a part of Behati’s Raya campaign, with 100% of its profit to be donated to Covid-19-related charities.
“The face mask – like all fashion items – makes a difference to our appearance in society, and changes according to our lifestyle. While we adapt to the ‘new normal’ requiring us to wear a mask, it’s also just as important as what accessory we choose to wear.
“However, I don’t think it’ll remain indispensable because facial expression plays a major role in socialising, but it’ll probably be functional to cover tired faces, similar to how sunglasses cover tired eyes.”
Bremen Wong
“Influenced by my surroundings and seeing the world struggling during this period, I started a new line called the collector’s series, and its proceeds will be donated to a charity.
“I’d like to think of these dystopian masks as commemorative pieces of the pandemic, it’s also how I chose to creatively respond to the trying time.
“I believe face masks will remain an important necessity in our lives, until a vaccine is readily available.”