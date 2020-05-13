The mask life

UNTIL now, there still isn’t a definitive silver lining playbook for the post-modern pandemic, so our safest bet is to self-isolate to contain the viral spread of the coronavirus.

Wearing face masks has been somewhat embedded into our cultural consciousness, long before the relatively recent onset of Covid-19. Masks have illustrated various concepts of protection; to disguise the identities of a criminal, suspect or civil protester, and to shield against hazardous air pollution as well as infectious diseases.

In the wake of the pandemic, face masks have evolved from a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) into an everyday fashion accessory, adopted as part of our daily dress code, similar to the likes of sunglasses and caps.

However, this new wardrobe essential has for the longest time been integrated into lifestyle and street culture in East Asia, and has been a signature of techwear’s utilitarian aesthetic for street style flicks and Instagram pics.

Prior to the advent of Covid-19, ornamental face masks were all the rage in A-COLD-WALL*, Rick Owens and Alyx’s Spring/Summer 2019 collections, as well as in Off-White, Bape and Marine Serre’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collections.

It wasn’t because they ‘predicted’ the looming pandemic, but each used it to showcase to their own set of visceral rationales – from Owens’ biblical references to Serre’s take on a post-apocalyptic future.

These face masks carried hefty price tags, and were completely sold out within months of release. Their even higher resale values on resale sites Grailed and Stockx means that face masks may just be 2020 fashion’s most covetable commodity.

Though, in the current virulent climate, the superficiality of fashion is the least of anyone’s worries when faced with a life-threatening virus. It’s still odd to consider a face mask a globalised fashion trend flexed by the prototypical hypebeast down the street.

It’s imperative to remind the public that despite appearances, face masks are not just another trendy fashion accessory, but a much-needed essential.

Elsewhere, there are makeshift face masks made out of various items from bras and bandanas to IKEA’s Frakta tote and Yeezy Boost 350 footwear. Others have gotten more technologically savvy, such as the Guardian G-Volt face mask which has a graphene and electrical charge filtration system that it claims to be more effective than the holy grail N95 respirator, while the Resting Risk Face prints face-recognition masks to unlock smartphones.

As a response to the shrinking economy and dire shortage in face masks, a handful of Malaysian fashion brands have also taken radical actions to circumvent the disproportionate effects of the movement control order (MCO). They’ve pivoted to making face masks, in response to the sudden paradigm shift in priorities in an attempt to stay afloat, raise funds for the making of PPE and in support of Covid-19 related charities.

These cloth face coverings are not medical-grade gear, they are alternatives recommended by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); where N95 respirators and surgical masks are critical supplies reserved for healthcare workers and other frontliners.

In the meantime, I’ll be buying one of these cloth coverings which will essentially contribute to the lifeline of the fashion brand and its cause.

It all comes down to the fact that what stands between us and Covid-19 is a face mask. You and I simply do not have the privilege to negotiate the terms, nor to opt-out of this ‘arrangement’.

We didn’t choose the mask life. The mask life chose us.

For much-needed clarity, I turned to five Malaysian designers for their thoughts.