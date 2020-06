What is your WFH routine like ?

“Pretty much like in a normal office, I try to practice a 9-5 routine with an hour’s lunch break in between. Except I don’t have to go out for lunch as I cook at home. Sometimes I do tea breaks too, as and when I feel like it.”

How does it differ from working in the office ?

“You don’t have to wake up early and get caught in heavy traffic in the morning, but you need to have strong self-discipline, self-motivation and self-determination in your work schedule.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace ?

“Yes , I converted my middle room into a small studio, and one side of the wall with full mirror as a wardrobe to keep my collections.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance ?

“It does but then again you need to be very disciplined , otherwise you can become very lazy and sometimes take things for granted too.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies ?

“Kind of as I like to cook and it allows me to do some cooking when I work from home now. My new hobby is to shoot videos and edit my cooking recipes.”

Once the MCO period is over , is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team ?

“Yes , somehow my team has gotten used to it and they love it. We may not work in the same place during the MCO, but with technology, we can still do video calls or live streaming on social media. In fact , it make us feel even more closer now.

“I have also learned a lot about medical terms relating to this pandemic during the MCO period from our hero Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah who is from my hometown Sungai Pelek.”