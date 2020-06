What is your WFH routine like?

“My routine for WFH has been hectic in developing content for our upcoming film projects. It involves a lot of writing, and normally the creative juices kick in from night till the second day’s afternoon. During the day for around twice a week, it involves virtual production meetings with the team and clients.

“In short, WFH has been very fruitful in [terms of] film production work, but sadly there is not much painting done, as [I am short on materials] and the art shops are all closed.

How does it differ from working in the office?

“It differs [due to] the time taken in travelling to the office [or] clients’ place for meetings, and running production errands. WFH has [given] me a calmer mood, as facing traffic congestion issues adds on to the existing stress in my career. Also, more productive work is done ... [backed by the] looping soundtracks of Ryuichi Sakamoto.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace/home office?

“Yes, and that is my living room where I can still [experience] nature through a window overlooking the green, and [hear] birds chirping. It also [keeps me] away from the sight of my comfy bed.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“Yes, it has provided me a better work-life balance, although the schedule might be a little messed up but it has been much more productive. Deeper thought was given into the works, compared to rushing into a definite decision before the MCO.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“I wouldn’t [say] a new hobby, but I finally have the time and mood to put my short fairytales for adults from my head into words. Also, I’ve the chance [to read] the books that I purchased years ago.”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“Indeed I will for some things, especially production meetings and content development as it saves more time to have work done remotely.

“But of course, in our field of work, we can’t possibly WFH all the time as it involves filming in numerous locations.”