The New Normal: Para Rajagopal

What is your WFH routine like?

“Actually, I have adopted a hybrid work-and-office routine since five years ago, as I live in Penang and have commuted weekly to Petaling Jaya in Selangor for the past 15 years. So this was quite easy to adapt to.

“I will start the day with morning home exercise routines, and then have a quick breakfast and get on to work calls with my team.

“A full-on home-work routine is more efficient with all the [video conferencing] apps such as Zoom, Hangout and Skype.

“I help out my family with the daily house chores, and catch up on daily news of what is going on around the world.”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“Of course the face-to-face interactions/meetings with my team cannot be conducted, but we have become quite efficient in using technology to achieve our end goals.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace?

“Yes.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“For me it does, as I am [still] able to attend and contribute to daily family matters too, but this works [better] when you have a proper work space [at home].”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“Yes, I have picked up yoga, and did extensive research on the coronavirus to come up with a SOP for the events industry in Malaysia.”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“Yes, we will monitor the advice of the health ministry, and also our team members’ health status and apply a work from home/office roster.”