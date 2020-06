What is your WFH routine like?

“Well, it is a totally new experience for me. What I am used to is usually production stuff that requires me to go outside to film. Thank god, there were a few pending projects that I could settle at home, such as voice-over work from my previous recordings, so I am doing that now. Apart from that, I’ve been really active with music. Recently, I released a single titled Sunyi. I plan to release a few more songs. Luckily, one day before the movement control order (MCO) took effect, I managed to buy the required recording stuff that I needed to record at home. So, I am just exploring my creative side.”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“The work at home is more focused, as in you have more time and the effort is direct. As for music, I would never have done this if it was during “normal” times as I would not have the time to do so. I am able to focus more on things that I really wanted to do. Usually I am involved in either acting or hosting shows, and that is purely work. Now, I am able to actualise my dreams, which is music, and just go for it!”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workplace?

“Yes, I do and the space is separated from the rest. I have a separate section for music, where the speakers, computer, and instruments are. So, it wouldn’t be an issue, as it does not interrupt my other activities like watching television.”

Does it give you a better work life balance?

“In a way it does. Although, there are less interactions with the outside world, but it gave me a good balance between what I wanted to do, and also mainly focusing on me, like I am able to read the book that I’ve been wanting to read or watch certain shows. If not for the MCO, it will be a usual routine of me working outside, coming home exhausted, and sleeping.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“I am actually trying to pick up a new language, where I learn through YouTube videos. It is a bit tough though. I’d like to learn either Spanish, Arabic or French. But of course, there is the problem of not being able to converse the newly learned language with another person. Unless, you look for online friends for that purpose.”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“I think I do want to make this a norm. Maybe I could make Sunday my off day, and work from home for a few days then work outside for a few days, like in a week. I think that it would be a waste if what we have learned, and what we have gotten used to, is lost once the MCO is over. Of course, we have to go back to the usual work life, but I think people should keep some of the values that they have developed during this period.”