What is your WFH routine like?

“My schedule is pretty flexible but I start working mostly after lunch, mainly creating content for my social media platforms. And it ends before dinner. After dinner, I usually catch up on some latest news, TV series or movies – just to update myself. And of course, catch up with my friends and family via video calls.”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“I actually have a home office. It’s just now my team – my personal assistant isn’t able to come in, so we just communicate through Whatsapp or video call. Fortunately my manager (my mum) stays with me. So it makes work much easier.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace?

“Yes, we have a small office in the house.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“Since the MCO started, all drama productions have stopped, so I guess it’s a good time for me to rest at home. Since last year, my schedule has been pretty hectic. So I really appreciate this [period], where I can spend more time with the family and [have] time to plan for the rest of the year, along with personal goals and plans.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“Definitely, I am learning how to cook and sing, and I am brushing up on my video production skills.”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“My team is just a small team. Our working hours are flexible, and we have always worked from home. I believe that it’s important to provide a sense of home when we work.

“Work hard, work smart, and do it with love.”