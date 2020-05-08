The New Normal: Sheena Liam

What is your WFH routine like?

“Wake up, cook a lot with intervals of cleaning, then [watch] movies while I work on my artwork. “

How does it differ from working in the usual settings outside?

“Not much, to be honest. I’ve always worked from home. Just that now I can’t pop in next door for a coffee anymore. Sleeping has also been difficult to regulate.”

Do you have a designated area where you’re living at the moment that functions as a workspace?

“Currently I’m in the studio in Penang, so we’ve got a converted bedroom above the workshop. We (my husband and I) decided it would be better to live in the studio so we don’t slow down on productivity.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“Yes and no, the studio isn’t really equipped for living conditions, so we’ve had to build a makeshift kitchen during the MCO time. But we get by.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“I’ve been watching a lot of movies and going through a fair bit of books. I’m currently trying to get through the Man Booker Prize list of winners. Documentaries on YouTube as well, I highly recommend Olympia (1938).”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you?

“I usually work on the go. So having this period of rest is good. I’m fine with it continuing, it’s important to step back and see how much of our lifestyle was unnecessary.”