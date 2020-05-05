The New Normal: Siti Kasim

What is your WFH routine like?

“I don’t have a routine, being a lone practitioner of law. I set my own time, especially now with all the courts closed.

“By the way, there is no such thing as ‘new normal’. This is not new, nor is it normal. There have been epidemics that have killed millions before, like the bubonic plague and the Spanish flu. This will not be the last. It just so happens that today, we have almost eight billion people who can travel everywhere. We just need to weather it and return to normal as soon as we can.”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“For me it doesn’t differ much except the hindrance of not being able to meet clients or attend court. Because that is what our job as legal advocates is all about. As for paper work, I mostly do it at home, anyway.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace?

“Yes I do. I have a table for all that, but somehow I prefer the dining table, which is big and spacious, to dump all the documents.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“No, it does not. I have always had a good work balance. But I miss my work with the Orang Asli community and visiting them, and my work with our NGO, Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity (MAJU), because really, to talk and do work on civil liberties and fighting to build a citizens movement for justice and fairness for all Malaysians, you need to go out and meet people and give them the personal touch.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“No as well. I like my work. That is my hobby. I think people should love their work. Meeting people is part of my enjoyment. Being cooped alone should be reserved for sociopaths and hermits. Hahahahaha ...”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“As I said, working from home is already a part of my routine, but that cannot be all what it is about.

“My friends and I at MAJU are raring to go when this MCO is over. We can only have so much planning and discussions via video conferencing or Whatsapp calls, right? Freedom and fairness is worth fighting for. And you can’t fight behind keyboards and screens.”