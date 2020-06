What is your WFH routine like?

“I believe that having a routine is very important when you’re working from home because you can be easily distracted, or lose focus. For me, it’s starting the day the same way I would any other working day, and then sticking to the same routine that I normally would if I were in the office.”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“The main differences are the usual face-to-face meetings with my team and the store visits. Now with the technology we have and in the face of a digital transformation, we have access to applications that have allowed us to have virtual meetings online.

“We are glad to have partnered with delivery aggregators very early on. So when the MCO was implemented, it was a great opportunity for me and my family to experience Starbucks through these deliveries. It has also allowed me to learn how we can better utilise these apps for our business moving forward.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a workspace?

“For me, it’s the study, where it is quiet and away from distractions. We also have two children who had their university classes moved online, so we all made sure to have our own spaces where we can stay focused.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“I believe in this day and age, those lines are very much blurred and that hasn’t been more true than when the MCO was implemented. But ... having a routine is important because it does help you to compartmentalise your work and your personal duties.

“Obviously, the MCO has afforded me some time to spend with my family. We had movie nights, and I also managed to squeeze in more time for my morning treadmill runs especially on the weekdays.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“Since I was at home a lot, it gave me the opportunity to catch up on some reading and gaining more insights about the business and what impact the MCO has had. Apart from that I also did some leisure reading from time to time. I also found some of the true-life documentaries on Netflix very interesting.”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“Yes. We’re currently practising social distancing in both our office and our stores. Once the CMCO was announced we had a rotational work programme where we had only 50% of the workforce in the office and in the stores, while the rest continued to work from home. We have also given leniency to those who have children below the age of five, and those with elderly parents.

“But I think on a store level, our partners have dedicated a lot as part of the frontlines during the MCO and I feel it is a duty for us, especially those who work in the office, to also contribute the same share of commitment by coming into the office.

“After all, our office is called the Starbucks Support Centre because that’s how it functions - to support those on the frontlines.”