What is your WFH routine like?

“We will be working from home till the Hari Raya holidays. We are lucky we have technology like Zoom where we can contact anyone we want in any part of the world. Usually, I have all my video conferencing with my staff and my clients in the morning. My staff will log in through Whatsapp from 10am to 6pm. As for me, I work 24 hours a day!”

How does it differ from working in the office?

“I find it is more efficient and easier to focus. I do not have to waste time on the road, travelling to my office. I do not get stuck in a traffic jam.

“I love the idea that I do not have to waste time thinking about what to wear and putting on makeup. You have to look decent when you walk into the office. My two children and my husband love the idea of having me around the house more often.

“When I am working in the office, I spend more hours in the office rather than at home. My only weakness is I do not have the discipline to cut myself off from work when I am at home. I get carried away with my work.

“I love what I am doing. My children said I should learn to separate my work time and my home time.”

Do you have a designated area in your home that functions as a work space?

“Yes. In the morning, I work in a tree house in my garden. In the afternoon, I will get into the house and work at my study table, which is in a corner of my house. My husband has his own study table and sometimes we will work side by side.”

Does it give you a better work-life balance?

“I am a workaholic. I think WFH taught me to slow down and smell the roses. My daughter keeps saying if I go on working at this speed, I am going to crash.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“During this lockdown, I got to paint again. That's something that gives me so much joy. My favourite painting technique is flow painting, I managed to do a few pieces in this technique. I also experimented with oil sticks for the first time, which was pretty exciting.

“Aside from that, I learned to bake –something I've never done in all my life. What made it most special is that this was a family project. My husband Effendi, daughter Mila and I baked a really delicious butter cake, as well as chewy chocolate chip cookies. We're so proud of ourselves!”

Once the MCO period is over, is there a possibility of continuing to WFH for you and your team?

“I would love to continue to work from home after the MCO. But, I am the leader of my company and when the leader is in front of the staff, the energy is totally different. I will still have to enter the office and meet my staff. There is no way I can work from home completely.”