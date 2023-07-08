The next step in virtual reality shooters

DEVELOPED from the ground up for virtual reality gaming, the upcoming Firewall Ultra will leverage the capabilities of the new PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation 5 to elevate the expanding “medium” of VR action shooters.

Back in 2018, developer First Contact Entertainment previously did the same with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR when they released Firewall Zero Hour, which was considered by many as the “pioneer in modern VR gaming”.

In a recent blog post, details on the game and what can be done by players through the existing tech were revealed.

A multiplayer shooter, Firewall Ultra, through its primary player-versus-player (PvP) mode, pits two teams of four against each other for three rounds by selecting “contractors”, who come with their own unique skills.

The game will also introduce a new player-versus-environment (PvE) mode to the franchise, where players, either by themselves or with three others, fight against AI controlled enemies.