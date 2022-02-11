The Nightmare Before Christmas’ long journey to cult status

COMPOSER Danny Elfman has a hard time explaining why the cheery-creepy sounds he cooked up for the Tim Burton-produced, Henry Selick-directed Halloween favourite The Nightmare Before Christmas remain so beloved.
“I have no idea,” Elfman recently said in an interview.
The legendary film composer remains baffled because when the film was released in 1993, he received “horrible reviews” for the score.
“When I wrote it, nobody understood it. Disney didn’t know what to make of it. How could Disney know what to make of it? They did a preview with kids who were expecting The Little Mermaid and they got an unfinished version of The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Released under Disney’s Touchstone Pictures banner because the studio thought the film would be too dark and scary for kids, Nightmare was only a modest success upon its initial release, earning US$50 million (RM482 million, adjusted for inflation) on a budget of US$24 million (RM231 million).
But over the years, the film blossomed into a cult classic, in part because of the deliriously catchy compositions of Elfman, who also provided lead character Jack Skellington’s singing voice.
Elfman was also responsible for composing the iconic Batman theme from 1989’s Batman, that has been repeatedly used for every subsequent Batman appearance in media, the main Mission: Impossible theme, and even the main themes from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films.
“To [Disney’s] credit, a decade later, they saw that there’s this weird Nightmare cult that never went away,” Elfman says.
“And they reinvigorated their energy behind it. That’s rare. Generally a studio would go, ‘No, that ship has sailed.’ And in this case they came back and said, ‘No, let’s put energy into it again. There’s something there that never died, that never quite went away.’ And I’m so grateful for that.”
“And when they came back a decade later, they did understand it. ‘We now know what this movie is. We didn’t when it came out, but we do now.’”