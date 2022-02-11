The Nightmare Before Christmas’ long journey to cult status

COMPOSER Danny Elfman has a hard time explaining why the cheery-creepy sounds he cooked up for the Tim Burton-produced, Henry Selick-directed Halloween favourite The Nightmare Before Christmas remain so beloved.

“I have no idea,” Elfman recently said in an interview.

The legendary film composer remains baffled because when the film was released in 1993, he received “horrible reviews” for the score.

“When I wrote it, nobody understood it. Disney didn’t know what to make of it. How could Disney know what to make of it? They did a preview with kids who were expecting The Little Mermaid and they got an unfinished version of The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Released under Disney’s Touchstone Pictures banner because the studio thought the film would be too dark and scary for kids, Nightmare was only a modest success upon its initial release, earning US$50 million (RM482 million, adjusted for inflation) on a budget of US$24 million (RM231 million).