GROWING up with a love for books, artist Rosalind Hew, better known as Rozz Hew, was captivated by the illustrations in the books she read. Hew said it was then that she realised that illustrations in itself could tell a story.

“When I discovered that an illustration could tell a story without words, it really blew my mind,” said Hew, a fan of comics such as Calvin and Hobbes, and fantasy novels like Lord of the Rings and The Chronicles of Narnia.

“I am always fascinated with stories. I started by drawing characters from books and comics. I wanted to recreate that expression and emotion from the words with my own version of character drawings. My passion for art was fueled by the many books I read,” said the self-taught Hew.

Years later, she turned her passion into a profession by becoming an illustrator for the Pony Tails for Mikhail book, about a little boy with autism and how hippotherapy (therapy using horses) helped him on his journey of improvement.

“His parents shared this story to create awareness about how hippotherapy could help children with special needs. I really enjoyed working on it, as it had all the elements I love such as children, animals and greenery, all tied to a story of triumph over adversity,” said Hew about the book, that is expected to be released this month.

“I draw children and animals because I think the world is a kinder, funnier place seen through their eyes,” said the 45-year-old illustrator.

One of her illustrations, a blanket, was featured in a film on award-winning author Neil Gaiman’s poem What You Need to be Warm, made in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for a project called “Draw for Refugees”.

Apart from posting sketches on her Instagram account @rozzhew, she has plans to produce her own children’s book.

“I have a few ideas but it’s still in progress. Definitely, I hope to write, illustrate and publish my own children’s book,” said Hew.

“I think there is something to discover and appreciate in the little things we do in our daily life if we care to stop and observe. I want my art to celebrate and treasure the ordinary, the eccentric as well as the tragic, and find humour and compassion wherever possible,” she added.