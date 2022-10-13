The predator and the prey

A retrospective of the main Halloween films

Michael Myers is known for standing around and mysteriously appearing behind his victims. – Compass International Pictures

THE Halloween franchise has seen multiple sequels, spinoffs, reboots and remakes since the original Halloween in 1978 made by director John Carpenter at the start of the slasher era of films. Though the slasher era more or less ended by the late ‘80s, with some stragglers in the ‘90s and early 2000s, no franchise has quite endured the way Halloween has. Unlike other franchise’s feeble attempts to make a return, the Halloween films are the only ones that successfully recaptured the imagination, beginning with 2018’s Halloween. Ignoring some of the other films in the franchise, let’s take a look at the main films that revolve around the Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, which the new film is focused on.

Birth of evil Carpenter created a horror icon with Michael Myers in Halloween, and all it needed was a hulking man wearing a cheap William Shatner mask creeping around white suburbia and killing civilians with a butcher knife. The film itself – when watched today –might seem slow for modern audiences, and unlike other genre films that currently exist, Carpenter’s Halloween was more about building tension and atmosphere, compared to jump scares and abrupt loud noises. Carpenter’s film resulted in a sequel, Halloween II, which takes place right after the end of the first film, with Myers continuing his pursuit of Strode, who is revealed to be his sister. This revelation was unnecessary, and so was the sequel.

Divergent timelines Seventeen years after Halloween II, two more films featuring Strode were released: Halloween H20 and Halloween: Resurrection. These films take place during a different timeline to the sequels which were released after Halloween II, and has Strode living under an alias after surviving Myers in both films. But as expected, Myers returns, and wrecks havoc on Strode, her son, and their friends, before he finally kills her in the opening of Halloween: Resurrection. Yet another version of Strode (not played by Curtis) appears in two Rob Zombie-helmed remakes in 2007 and 2009. These films attempted to give a background to Michael Myers and explain the reasoning behind his madness. Zombie is a decent visual director, but he lacks the intelligence to write anything with nuance, as can be seen with the clunky “introspective” look into his version of Myers. He also doesn’t understand that what makes these psychopaths great, is that there is no method to the madness.