The promise of luxury at an affordable price

Previously I had always thought that there was very little one could do to improve a bedsheet, besides raise the threadcount or improve the fabric. However, I recently was introduced to one particular set of bedlinens that made me realise how very wrong I was.

I was offered the opportunity to try out a bedsheet set from GAIAS, a Johor-based manufacturer of premium bedding products. The company promises high-quality products at an affordable price, shipped directly to consumers.

Looking through their website ( www.gaiashome.com ) I made my selection from GAIAS’ Bed Linen Signature Soft Cotton Sheet Set range, which comes in 10 colours. I chose Petrol Blue, a deep blue-grey shade, and added a quilt cover to try as well.

The set was delivered in a solid, heavy box, containing the sheet set in paper wrapping with a ribbon, which admittedly did add a touch of luxury. The colour also looked a lot richer in real life than on the website. The 100% cotton sheets have a thread count of 300, which some might not consider ‘soft’ enough, but it certainly felt smooth to the touch. And the self-described “buttery soft sateen” weave definitely made the fabric appear more high-end.

Appearances aside, the real surprise happened once I had unfolded everything. The bedsheet’s fitted edge wrapped all around, and there were two helpful labels stiched on to indicate the “Long Side” and “Short Side” to make it easier to determine which end of the mattress they should go.