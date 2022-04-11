The promise of luxury at an affordable price

Previously I had always thought that there was very little one could do to improve a bedsheet, besides raise the threadcount or improve the fabric. However, I recently was introduced to one particular set of bedlinens that made me realise how very wrong I was.
I was offered the opportunity to try out a bedsheet set from GAIAS, a Johor-based manufacturer of premium bedding products. The company promises high-quality products at an affordable price, shipped directly to consumers.
Looking through their website (www.gaiashome.com) I made my selection from GAIAS’ Bed Linen Signature Soft Cotton Sheet Set range, which comes in 10 colours. I chose Petrol Blue, a deep blue-grey shade, and added a quilt cover to try as well.
The set was delivered in a solid, heavy box, containing the sheet set in paper wrapping with a ribbon, which admittedly did add a touch of luxury. The colour also looked a lot richer in real life than on the website. The 100% cotton sheets have a thread count of 300, which some might not consider ‘soft’ enough, but it certainly felt smooth to the touch. And the self-described “buttery soft sateen” weave definitely made the fabric appear more high-end.
Appearances aside, the real surprise happened once I had unfolded everything. The bedsheet’s fitted edge wrapped all around, and there were two helpful labels stiched on to indicate the “Long Side” and “Short Side” to make it easier to determine which end of the mattress they should go.
As someone who has often had trouble figuring this out, especially on plain, single-colour sheets, this was certainly a welcome addition.
Another thoughtful touch could be found in the quilt cover, which had strings attached to the inside corners for you to tie onto the ends of your duvet, to make it easier to slip on. It was an amazing feeling to be able to just tie and slide it over my duvet, without any of the usual wrangling needed to make sure that the insides stayed in place. The quilt’s hidden button closing was also perfectly spaced so that no part of the duvet peeked out.
The bolster cover had long strings on the end, which can be tied up into a neat bow. My other bolster covers have cheap-looking strings that often fray and which I usually tuck in, but I left these hanging out as they were well-stitched and definitely added to the luxury look of the entire set.
After a few weeks of sleeping on the sheets, I can report that the sateen look of the fabric extends to how it feels on the skin. And all the user-friendly additions certainly changed my opinion on how a bedsheet set should be.
The price – starting from RM199 without a quilt cover – is quite reasonable considering the luxury ambitions of the bedsheet set, and one which anyone looking to replicate the high-end resort and hotel sleeping experience at home should certainly consider.
You can check out the bedsheets for yourself at the GAIAS website, which also has links to an FAQ and blog where you can learn more about the company and how to care for its bedding products.