The revelation of a horrible truth

A beloved local cult classic, Rahsia gets a contemporary reboot

THE new horror film Rahsia, brought to the audience by the renowned production houses Astro Shaw and Five Star Trading, known for their achievements with hits like Dukun and Pusaka, is scheduled to hit 150 theatres across Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei on Aug 10. The film marks a significant cinematic venture as it breathes new life into a beloved local cult classic from 1987 with the same title. Under the philosophical banner of Dia Takkan Pergi (It Will Not Leave), this reimagination is skillfully directed by Shamyl Othman. His involvement in the project carries a profound personal resonance, as he undertakes the artistic responsibility of revitalising a work of art deeply intertwined with his own lineage – his father being the original film’s director, Othman Hafsham.

Bringing back the good stuff The screenplay is expertly crafted by acclaimed writer Alfie Palermo, known for creating the popular drama series One Cent Thief. This reboot preserves certain familiar elements and scenes from the original film, such as the self-moving toy car, the mysteriously playing piano, the animated doll, the distinctive bungalow house, captivating beach sequences, and the enigmatic stone wall. Moreover, the reboot introduces novel aspects, featuring an updated storyline that resonates with contemporary audiences and an intricately woven emotional narrative that adds depth to the story. Executive Producer for Rahsia and Vice President, Malay Nusantara Business and Head of Astro Shaw, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, said that the film was chosen for the reboot because it is a masterpiece and a cult classic with a storyline that remains relevant today. “It is a great film that is worth rewatching over and over again. When it comes to making quality films, a lot of effort is required,” she said. “We hope that this Rahsia reboot can satisfy fans of the original while attracting a new generation of audiences, once again creating a phenomenon like the original did back then.”

Return of veteran talents The tale starts as Ramlah, a homemaker, returns to her father’s residence for his birthday during a holiday break. Accompanying her are her husband, Hamdan, a lecturer, along with their children, Marina and Saiful. However, a twist of events occurs when Saiful suddenly goes missing during a beach picnic. While the authorities conclude Saiful’s disappearance, Ramlah is troubled by glimpses of her child and uncovers the enigma behind Saiful’s vanishing act. The original Rahsia caused a sensation in 1987 with its mysterious and thrilling storyline. It achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first local horror film to clinch the Best Film award at the 7th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM7), securing seven additional accolades across various categories, including the esteemed title of Best Director. The Rahsia reboot also boasts an impressive group of actors, including notable names like Nabila Huda, Fikry Ibrahim, Eman Manan, Marsha Milan, Rashidi Ishak, Qistina Raisah, Syed Ali Murtadha, Mislina Mustaffa, Aloy Paradoks, and Nabil Zakaria. Furthermore, the film features special appearances by Othman Hafsham and Susan Lankester.