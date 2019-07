AFTER years of having her stories published in prestigious print and online publications (New York Times, Granta, Jezebel), Lillian Li’s debut novel Number One Chinese Restaurant is finally out, and it was worth the wait.

It has also been longlisted for the Women’s Prize, the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, and an NPR Best Book of 2018.

Number One Chinese Restaurant revolves around the owners of the Beijing Duck House in Rockville, Maryland and some of their most local employees.

Jimmy Han is tired of running the family business – and also of paying off a gangster for protection – and wants to carve a niche for himself with his own fusion restaurant, while absent brother Johnny seems to only want to protect the family honour while mending fences with his estranged daughter.

Meanwhile, long-time employees Nan and Ah-Jack discover that their long friendship has grown into something more.

Li, who was in Washington during our tele-conference call, told us how Number One Chinese Restaurant actually began as a short story.

“I stared writing it in the first semester of my MSA programme at the University of Michigan. Before I went to grad school I worked in a Chinese restaurant. I was very struck with the experience of being a person with a Chinese face in a Chinese restaurant in America.

“Because I worked there for a short period of time, I wasn’t sure if I had enough material to write an entire novel about it, and so I started with a short story exploring [both] the family and the business side of a Chinese restaurant.

“After I finished writing the story and I submitted it for a writer’s workshop, and got feedback, [only] then I started writing the novel. It took two to three years to finish.”

Li said none of the characters in the book are based on real people. “I think that I was inspired by the actions of my co-workers in the restaurant and also people that I knew outside the restaurant.”

“The relationship between Ah-Jack and Nan was inspired by a small moment that I saw between the restaurant manager and one of the older waiters who was in his late 60s who was really showing his age, and was not as mobile or as efficient. He went missing for a while and she went looking for him.

“When she found him she gave him a light scolding and then when he went to look after a table she gave this sigh that sounded like: ‘I really don’t know what I am going to do with him’.”

“It was in that small moment that I realised that these people were colleagues and co-workers for many, many years, and at one point worked side-by-side with each other before she was made manager.

“She is now in a position where she might have to ultimately fire him or discipline him. It was a poignant moment for me to witness.”

One of the most interesting characters was the mysterious Mr Pang (who only has nine fingers), the gangster whom Jimmy needed to get approval from in all aspects of the restaurant.

Li said: “I think there is often this kind of figure in business, this Godfather kind of figure.

“Someone who has figured out how to bend the law, and who uses his influence to help out people, but also takes favours from them in return.”

As for Jimmy himself, Li explained Jimmy never really knew what he wanted to do before taking over and then deciding to get out of the family business.

“Because he was never active in choosing something else, twenty years have passed and he has never graduated from college, and all he knows is how to work at his father’s restaurant.”

The role of the mother is also integral to the core of the story, whether it involves Nan and her rebellious son Pat, or whether it is about Jimmy’s relationship with his own mother.

Li explained: “I was thinking about how a mother who pays an integral part in our lives is often taken for granted. You don’t impart so much power to your mother the same way you would do to your father.

“I just wanted to explore how food and feeding people works within a book that is centered around a Chinese restaurant.

“We think of it as a mother’s role in feeding and taking care of a person, and making them feel at home and turning a profit.”