Launching the country’s first 258 Cat Inspirations book, the Independent Pet Adoption Network (IPAN) aims to leverage on the pictorial book to raise funds for animal welfare activities.

As IPAN’s rescue work incurs large bills for veterinary care, food, litter and so on, the group has always participated in bazaars and flea markets, raising funds as well as awareness. Since 2017, IPAN’s yearly 101 Spay and Neuter Campaign further benefitted from the fundraising activities.

In 2020, IPAN had orphaned kittens and pregnant cats coming out in force, on the prowl for food in closed eateries. As IPAN’s video production business took a further hit from Covid-19, and with no opportunity to raise funds through bazaars, the group had no money.

Instead of packing things up, IPAN was quick to spring into crisis mode, before realising they had a library-worth of cat and dog pictures that were taken over the years which could be used for something.

This archive of pictures began roughly ten years ago, when Catherine Leyow took charge of IPAN’s rehabilitation and rehoming of stray cats and dogs.

A criteria she had set was to have IPAN compile pictures and videos of animals seeking adoption, which also aided the speedy rehoming process.

It was then decided that a cat-focused “inspiration book” had to be made in the style of a calendar. However instead of dates, the book would be filled with pictures of cats and accompanying quotes that span from inspirational to funny.

IPAN received further backing by adopters and supporters, with some providing pictures and quotes of their own to be used, increasing the number of pages from the initial goal of 101 to 258.

The stories behind some of the cats that can be found in the book includes William Douglas Kendall that was rescued from a park at about nine months old with broken hind legs, and Yoda that was found, weak and starving, as a three-month-old with the parvo virus.

Retailing at only RM39.90 and hosting a whopping number of 258 pages of cat pictures filled with inspiring and funny quotes, the desktop book comes in two languages; Bahasa Malaysia and English.

This project is a means to help the rescued animals from IPAN’s 101 Spay Neuter Campaign, as IPAN rescued its 2,020th cat this year since its inception.

To find out further details and to purchase the book, visit www.petadoptionmalaysia.com.