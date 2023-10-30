The Rock, all bleached out

AFTER the Grevin Museum in Paris debuted a wax figure of Dwayne Johnson on Oct 16, social media, primarily TikTok, was quickly flooded with jokes about the statue.

Despite sharing the actor’s physicality and smirk, the statue had one glaring issue that social media users quickly took to mocking, which was the skin tone.

Critiques ranged from comparing the statue to “Mr. Clean,” the mascot of an American all-purpose cleaner brand, to outright calling it a whitewashed version of the actor.

Unsurprisingly, Johnson is well aware of the TikToks and the situation as a whole.

Five days after the statue debuted to scorn and ridicule, Johnson posted on Instagram that he would have his team reach out to the museum to “update” the wax figure with “some important details and improvements”.

On Oct 25, the museum responded to the situation, saying they too were surprised with the statue’s pale skin after it arrived.

Museum director Yves Delhommeau explained that painting wax figures is a complicated process, particularly when it comes to skin tones, as reference pictures are used and the lighting in each one is often different.

He also noted that the museum is working on rectifying the issue.