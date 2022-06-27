The Rock gives insight into his workout motivation

ACTOR Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has always been praised for his strong work ethic and workout discipline, and on Saturday, the star gave a glimpse into how he manages to keep himself motivated.

On his Instagram account, Johnson shared a photograph of himself at his home gym, flexing his muscles for the camera. In the caption, he wrote: “1 day. 2 workouts. HAWAII. I trained early this morning and had to cut the final 45 min of my workout to get back to the hotel for my meetings and work. It really gnawed the f**k outta me that I didn’t finish my training.”

His caption then turned reflective, explaining that he always feels more inspired to complete his workouts when he is “back home” in Hawaii.

“I know it sounds nuts, but being back home in Hawaii, always strikes a different emotional chord with me,“ he noted. “I grew up on this island, my family struggled on this island. Makes me smile because in a way, it’s my accountability to their struggle.

“Our ancestors are always watching, so as long I have a heartbeat and two capable hands – we handle business and finish the job.”

Johnson has always been extremely proud and open about his Samoan heritage and the strong influence it has had to his life, so it makes sense that he would draw upon that spirit in order to push himself further.

Among the comments to Johnson’s post was one from his cousin and stuntman Tanoai Reed, who wrote: “That’s my uso (brother)! Always finish everything strong no matter what!”

His fighting spirit was especially strong over the past year, as he tirelessly worked on both acting in and producing his passion project, the DCEU film adaptation of comic book anti-hero Black Adam.

The star frequently shared photographs of himself working out and on the movie set. He explained that it was particularly difficult to achieve and maintain that “superhero physique”.

Fans will be able to see the results of his work when Black Adam premieres worldwide on Oct 21.