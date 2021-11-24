The Rock is truly the People’s Champ

THE entertainment powerhouse, philanthropist, entrepreneur and former WWE star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be honoured with the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Dec 7.

A 15-time PCAs nominee and two-time winner, Johnson will be recognised for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavours and unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said NBCUniversal (Entertainment TV and Streaming) Executive Vice President Jen Neal.

“During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances”.

As a co-founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, Johnson recently partnered with Netflix to bring the international action-thriller Red Notice to select theaters and audiences globally, breaking worldwide records as the largest opening day and weekend for a Netflix film.

Johnson also recently wrapped production on New Line/DC’s action franchise Black Adam and is currently in production on the highly anticipated season two of the NBC hit comedy series Young Rock.

Beyond his contributions to film and TV, Johnson is also a successful entrepreneur. In August 2020, the global box-office powerhouse partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to acquire the professional football league, the XFL. In additon, he’s the founder of Siete Bucks Spirits and ZOA Energy brand.

As a dedicated philanthropist, Johnson serves as a National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for The Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been granting wishes with the organisation for over 20 years.

Johnson is also actively involved with The Starlight Children’s Foundation, which serves the critical needs of over 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill children globally.