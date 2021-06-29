The serious comedian

SHAQ MUNISAMY took many of her loved ones by surprise when she opened up to them about her dream of performing stand-up comedy. They did not think she would be interested in a public pursuit, let alone make people laugh, due to her reserved and serious temperament. “I actually am a serious person even when I am drunk,’’ said Shaq, who is known as Shakeela off stage. “And people get surprised when they come up and talk to me. I am not a conversationalist. I do not know how to do small talk. I am terrible at that. “But people assume they know me because they watch me on stage. So, I definitely have a few personalities that I switch back and forth with,” says the comedian who is a teacher during the day. Despite the assumptions, Shaq has proven that she has what it takes to be a comedian. Since slipping on her comedic shoes, Shaq has won acclaim both internationally and locally for her comedy improv. Her recent win at the Short+Sweet Stand-up Comedy Malaysia event is among her many victories. Shaq is also one of the founding members of the comedic group Parti Komedi Rakyat (People’s Comedy Party). And even with the current circumstances, Shaq has been busy making people laugh from the comfort of her home with her comedy shows on Zoom.

How did you get into comedy? I actually started with writing. I joined this writing workshop in Penang where the best five would get to perform at the George Town Literary Festival. I was one of them and after that event, I realised I like telling funny stories on stage. So, I said I would pursue it during my storytelling session and to my surprise, I was approached by someone from the crowd. They asked if I wanted to join a comedy workshop in Penang. I agreed and joined them. But a year later, I found an open mic event near my house in KL and I contacted the organiser. And he said: “Yeah, just come over.” I joined them and from there, our group grew. What has been a personal highlight since you started? In 2018, I got to attend the Hong Kong International Comedy Festival because I was a winner of a local workshop competition. It was awesome because I got to meet comedians from all over. It was almost like meeting your family. Yeah, that was one highlight. I also always find it really exhilarating to perform for people who have never seen stand up before. That really gives me thrills. The last one would be winning KLPAC’s recent Short + Sweet Stand-Up Comedy award. It was kind of exciting to win an award in a miserable year, but also a bit sad that it was not the usual celebration that it could be. How is it like making people laugh via Zoom? There are pros and cons. This time around, I am more settled but last year was miserable. Because with stand-up, you know a joke works when people laugh and clap. But in Zoom, you do not know because sometimes everyone is quiet. It is like talking to yourself. But this time around, I am okay as I am enjoying it in the silence of my own home. But I still miss the stage. I like interacting with people on stage and making fun of people. I really miss that.