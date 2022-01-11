The show must go on for Il Divo

THE members of Il Divo are sticking to their word! As promised, the group is going ahead with its upcoming planned tour, despite the recent passing of member, Carlos Marin.

The tour which was previously titled For Once in My Life Tour, will now instead pay tribute to the late Spanish baritone singer.

The remaining members – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – released a joint statement saying: “Carlos was a larger than life personality, with a rare combination of an incredibly beautiful, God-given voice and absolutely immense talent. In his honour, we’ll be setting up a Carlos Marin Foundation and will be paying tribute to his singing in our future shows.”

To fill in for Marin’s vocal parts, the group will be rounded out by Mexican-American baritone Steven LaBrie. Together, they will perform the greatest hits of the band’s discography across several cities in the United States.

Fifty-three-year-old Marin passed away last month. The singer reportedly was feeling ill during Il Divo’s Christmas tour in the United Kingdom.

He was then hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away 11 days later after having to be intubated.

It was later revealed that the singer had died following complications from Covid-19. His death was announced by the remaining members on the group’s website.

At the time, the group said: “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. We will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”