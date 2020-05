The rumoured Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie exists and is set to be shown on HBO Max in 2021.

Based on reports, it appears that Zack Snyder has met with DC executives for a private screening of his cut of Justice League.

Fans have been calling for the Snyder Cut to be released when reports of Warner Bros. and new director Joss Whedon heavily altered Snyder’s version of the film. Snyder had to step down from filming due to the passing of his daughter.

The call to release the Snyder Cut is also stemmed from fans who blamed both Whedon and Warner Bros. for the film’s poor critical reception.

It’s said that the Snyder Cut expands the mythology of the DC Extended Universe with characters such as Lex Luthor, Cyborg’s father Silas Stone, Mera, Lois Lane and Ares having bigger roles.

New characters were supposed to appear too. According to Kevin Smith, viewers would have seen Green Lanterns, Martian Manhunter and Darkseid in the film.

The release of the Snyder Cut is supported by the film’s cast and crew such as Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Darkseid actor Ray Porter and cinematographer Fabian Wagne.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the unfinished film would cost between $20 and $30 million to complete. The cost includes re-edits, additional dialogues, scoring new music and redoing and adding new visual effects.

Amidst all the buzz and excitement over this news, Snyder has expressed his thanks for all of the support given.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.