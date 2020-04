KNOWN for her optimistic outlook on life and great taste in music, Diyana Hashim brings joy and positivity whenever she is on the airwaves at Traxx FM. An attitude that comes straight from her passion for music and communicating.

On air since 2014, Diyana fills her free time by emceeing fashion events such as the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, Gaya Koleksi Raya, and The Wedding KL.

theSun recently had a chance to talk to Diyana and asked her where her journey started.

“It was not easy to become a deejay. It took a lot of mental preparation, and the opportunity for an audition does not come often. Radio stations don’t do it all the time, but as soon as you see it, you have to give it your best and go for the interview.

“But, before doing that you’ve got to prepare, prepare, prepare. I was fortunate. I had a few friends in the radio industry who were kind enough to share some information.

“We weren’t close, but it was just a matter of going up to them and saying that I want to learn whichever way I could. And to understand what it is you do, because I love it so much.

“They were very encouraging, and when I went, I got the job.”

Diyana’s early career was in customer service, but upon discovering her passion for communication, she began to take steps towards her dream.

“I did train to become a deejay. When I was younger, I never understood the meaning of being career-oriented. I know that there are many things that I can do, but I did not know what I wanted to do. And I think a lot of people can relate.

“Basically, in 2014 things changed. [I started] to see the people around [me] starting to focus on the things that they wanted to do, to have a meaning in their life.

“That was the kickstart for me. It was time for me to reevaluate, and find out who I am.