The taste of 1958

HAVE you ever wondered what desserts your grandfather and grandmother had before your time? Turns out ‘old-timey’ sweets are equally delicious for modern tastebuds!
If you’re a millennial or older, perhaps you have memories of enjoying old-fashioned traditional treats like ais-kacang or cendol to cool down during a hot Malaysian afternoon. If you’re dreaming of the flavours that once tempted and tantalised your taste buds in your youth, good news, because Kwong Wah Ais Kacang just opened up at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.
The new 3,000 sq ft cafe with seating for up to 100 pax serves traditional Malaysian delights ranging from Nasi Lemak and Ipoh Hor Fun, to desserts like Cendol and Ikan Bilis Buns.
Before opening this cafe, Kwong Wah Ais Kacang was established in 1958 as a beverage stall in PJ Old Town by Chong Yok Wah, serving beverages and soft drinks along with ais kacang and cendol. It quickly became a popular spot to enjoy a sweet break in the afternoon around the neighbourhood.
After Chong passed down the shop to his daughter, Chong Swee Eng and her husband, Mr. Wong, the couple ran it until they retired in 2015. Even after retiring, the dynamic couple continued their passion for food and kept busy in their home kitchen developing new flavours and improving old recipes.
In 2017, they entrusted their generations-old secret family recipes to their daughters, Teng and Mun, to revive and operate Kwong Wah Ais Kacang at Section 17, Petaling Jaya.
Shortly after, the shop started to gain much popularity through social media and word-of-mouth, and a strong following of regulars and new customers became flooding in.
They would come from near and far for their now-famous Ais Kacang, Gula Melaka Coconut Buns, and Gula Melaka Mini Chiffon cakes among many others.
The creative sisters believed in using the best quality ingredients, and honouring their long-standing family recipe to celebrate the heritage and concept of their generations-old branding, handed down from their grandfather and their parents.
When I first tried their signature Ais Kacang and Cendol with Gula Melaka, the bursting flavours of all the ingredients made the dessert one of the most unique I’ve ever tasted.
Although you might be wondering how ais kacang can taste that mind-blowing, Teng tells me that the delicious ingredients and syrups used in their Ais Kacang are all prepared in-house, and not just poured out from a can or bought from mass-production suppliers, and this is evident from the taste.
“We blend our Gula Melaka from different sources to ensure that we develop the best flavour and fragrance when used in our desserts and cakes”, said Teng.
In addition, their cendol isn’t bland like normal cendol. Instead, it is infused with pandan flavours and placed on top of superfine bingsu-like shaved ice along with creamy coconut milk, making that bowl of yummy goodness the ‘star’ of the shop and a definite must-try dessert.
If you’re ever feeling peckish after a mall run, you must also try their buns that come in three different flavours – BBQ Chicken Bun, Gula Melaka Coconut Bun and Ikan Bilis Sambal Bun – and you’ll definitely get a nostalgic hit after trying them.
For their cake series, their Pandan Swiss Roll with coconut flakes inside is one-of-a-kind, turning the iconic ABC taste into the fluffy airy roll of chiffon that lingers in your mind. You definitely will want to try more.
Last but not least, their Gula Melaka Mini Chiffon is equally as addicting and soft, making it the perfect dessert to gift to family and friends.
Kwong Wah Ais Kacang Pavilion Bukit Jalil features a selection of other traditional dishes along with their signature delectable ice desserts, cakes and buns, and opens daily from 10am to 10pm and offers indoor and alfresco dining and takeaway.