The taste of 1958

Kwong Wah Ais Kacang opens at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, continuing its traditional taste from 64 years ago

HAVE you ever wondered what desserts your grandfather and grandmother had before your time? Turns out ‘old-timey’ sweets are equally delicious for modern tastebuds! If you’re a millennial or older, perhaps you have memories of enjoying old-fashioned traditional treats like ais-kacang or cendol to cool down during a hot Malaysian afternoon. If you’re dreaming of the flavours that once tempted and tantalised your taste buds in your youth, good news, because Kwong Wah Ais Kacang just opened up at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

The new 3,000 sq ft cafe with seating for up to 100 pax serves traditional Malaysian delights ranging from Nasi Lemak and Ipoh Hor Fun, to desserts like Cendol and Ikan Bilis Buns. Before opening this cafe, Kwong Wah Ais Kacang was established in 1958 as a beverage stall in PJ Old Town by Chong Yok Wah, serving beverages and soft drinks along with ais kacang and cendol. It quickly became a popular spot to enjoy a sweet break in the afternoon around the neighbourhood. After Chong passed down the shop to his daughter, Chong Swee Eng and her husband, Mr. Wong, the couple ran it until they retired in 2015. Even after retiring, the dynamic couple continued their passion for food and kept busy in their home kitchen developing new flavours and improving old recipes. In 2017, they entrusted their generations-old secret family recipes to their daughters, Teng and Mun, to revive and operate Kwong Wah Ais Kacang at Section 17, Petaling Jaya. Shortly after, the shop started to gain much popularity through social media and word-of-mouth, and a strong following of regulars and new customers became flooding in. They would come from near and far for their now-famous Ais Kacang, Gula Melaka Coconut Buns, and Gula Melaka Mini Chiffon cakes among many others.

The creative sisters believed in using the best quality ingredients, and honouring their long-standing family recipe to celebrate the heritage and concept of their generations-old branding, handed down from their grandfather and their parents. When I first tried their signature Ais Kacang and Cendol with Gula Melaka, the bursting flavours of all the ingredients made the dessert one of the most unique I’ve ever tasted. Although you might be wondering how ais kacang can taste that mind-blowing, Teng tells me that the delicious ingredients and syrups used in their Ais Kacang are all prepared in-house, and not just poured out from a can or bought from mass-production suppliers, and this is evident from the taste. “We blend our Gula Melaka from different sources to ensure that we develop the best flavour and fragrance when used in our desserts and cakes”, said Teng.