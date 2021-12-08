The terror within

The Medium is a well crafted tale of spiritual posession and shamanism in Thailand

Sawanee Utoomma’s Nim attempts to find out what is wrong with her niece. - HANCINEMA.NET

I HAVE always been a proponent of excavating the numerous labyrinthine caverns of Asian culture and supernatural beliefs when it comes to filmmaking, because simply put, what we have here in the many corners of the continent is far more interesting than what Hollywood periodically pumps out like fast food on a factory conveyor belt. It stands uncontested that our forests are more terrifying than the decrepit haunted houses in white suburbia. As such, The Medium was a joy to watch because, unlike most modern horror films, director Banjong Pisanthanakun’s film departs regular Western horror filmmaking conventions to introduce a somewhat unique Asian horror film that draws upon Thailand’s rich folklore. Told in a documentary style, The Medium conveys the story of the medium, Nim (Sawanee Utoomma) who is believed to be possessed by a benevolent local deity called Bayan. This possession is said to give Nim the ability to help locals who might be facing supernatural troubles and sickness. All told at the beginning of the film, Bayan is a deity that has been possessing only the women in Nim’s ancestral line for decades, with a replacement from the subsequent generation being chosen as she comes of age.

The narrative (and horror) picks up when Nim’s niece, Mink (Narilya Gulmongkolpech) is supposedly chosen by Bayan to be the deity’s next vessel. To reveal anything further would spoil the film. This might or might not be unique depending on how many films you’ve watched, but if you’ve seen South Korea’s The Wailing from 2016, this film might sound similar. The similarities might be due to how The Medium was co-written and produced by Na Hong-jin, the director and writer of The Wailing. Thankfully, while this film is long (2 hours and 10 minutes), it barely scratches the surface of The Wailing’s absurd runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. Despite sharing the same genetic structure, The Medium is still able to distinguish itself, particularly in its visuals and lush cinematography. Director of photography Naruphol Chokanapitak outdid himself, whether it was the sweeping landscape shots, intimate close-ups or even the lighting during the film’s ritualistic climax. The film’s mockumentary format is largely inconsequential. At the end of the film, it doesn’t really matter if the film was told from a documentary standpoint or a normal narrative format. However, on the other side of this negative, is how by the end of The Medium, there are at least six different cameras being used to mimic the Blair Witch found-footage format. Found footage horror is mostly terrible, but due to how crazy the film’s climax becomes, having multiple cameramen run around fits it snugly.