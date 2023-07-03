The timeless classic

HAVE you ever walked past a record store and wondered if anyone still listens to vinyl records? Well, it turns out that many still do, and they’re not just the average record collectors, but regular music lovers that are seeking a piece of quality music with a superior sound.

For the first time in decades, vinyl LPs outsold CDs in 2020. Many music fans are turning away from the digital world of music streaming in favour of an alternative listening experience.

Despite the fact that there are many more convenient options for listening to music, more people are choosing this old-school music format. One thing is certain; they may be aesthetically pleasing to own. Well, let’s find out why vinyl records are still relevant today.

Vinyl records are unique

When the vinyl is spinning, vibrations are produced. These vibrations transform into electronic signals that produce a unique sound when amplified. Attached to the arm of every record player or turntable is a stylus with an industrial gemstone needle, such as a diamond. This stylus picks up on the grooves on the record and sends out vibrations that match the waveform of the original sound.

Vinyl provides an analog tone that reverberates and creates a warm sound that is unmatched by other mediums. With a clean format that is not excessively compressed, the music and voices are closer to how they sound exactly as it is. And the majority of songs are mastered with stronger dynamics than CD or digital, so the dynamic range is enhanced.