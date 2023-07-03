The timeless classic

HAVE you ever walked past a record store and wondered if anyone still listens to vinyl records? Well, it turns out that many still do, and they’re not just the average record collectors, but regular music lovers that are seeking a piece of quality music with a superior sound.
For the first time in decades, vinyl LPs outsold CDs in 2020. Many music fans are turning away from the digital world of music streaming in favour of an alternative listening experience.
Despite the fact that there are many more convenient options for listening to music, more people are choosing this old-school music format. One thing is certain; they may be aesthetically pleasing to own. Well, let’s find out why vinyl records are still relevant today.
Vinyl records are unique
When the vinyl is spinning, vibrations are produced. These vibrations transform into electronic signals that produce a unique sound when amplified. Attached to the arm of every record player or turntable is a stylus with an industrial gemstone needle, such as a diamond. This stylus picks up on the grooves on the record and sends out vibrations that match the waveform of the original sound.
Vinyl provides an analog tone that reverberates and creates a warm sound that is unmatched by other mediums. With a clean format that is not excessively compressed, the music and voices are closer to how they sound exactly as it is. And the majority of songs are mastered with stronger dynamics than CD or digital, so the dynamic range is enhanced.
Physical connection and experience
Next thing is, most of these people prefer vinyl due to the physical involvement and, of course, the experience; it is a profound direct relationship with the music.
With vinyl, you physically hold an album with an artistic cover design, sliding the record out from the sleeve, dusting off a record, aligning it on the turntable, lowering the needle on the groove while listening to that distinctive crackle and kicking back as opposed to simply scrolling and tapping on a screen. It is more likely that listeners will engage in the listening experience.
While it is easy to listen to an entire album online, many vinyl collectors still enjoy the thrill of discovering new music, artiste/band, and genre in person. Purchasing vinyl is a whole lot of journey.
Going to a specialty store, asking for recommendations, browsing through aisles, and listening to different records all before taking it home. Definitely, a genuine experience.
The longevity
Unlike other media formats, records can last for a very long time. Even records from the 1940s are still as wonderful to listen to as the day they were recorded. In fact, there is still an abundance of vintage music that has not been digitalised.
Therefore, this proves that the vast majority of old-time music was not made available on digital streaming services and thus, records are the only method to listen to the tune.
Vinyl records are investments
Whether you’re cleaning up your house and throwing up junks or your musical preferences alter, the resell value of your record remains constant. This makes recordings a worthy purchase, particularly given that the technology to listen to them has been accessible for decades.
Nonetheless, the only drawback here is that vinyl is costly to produce, store, and sell. At the start of vinyl records, not everyone could potentially afford record players. This restricted producers and performers’ audience reach.
When digital music creation became possible, many creators decided to try that instead instead.
But unlike licensed streaming services, vinyl recordings can be owned [physically]. Collectors are beginning to recognise the immense potential of vinyl records as an investment option as there is a growing interest in purchasing and selling vinyl recordings.
So, if you inherited your grandparents’ vinyl LPs from the 1940s and 1950s, save them. You can sell them for a good price or, better yet, give them a listen. It is also possible to turn it into a family heirloom.