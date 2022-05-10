The Try Guys speak out after scandal

YOUTUBE creators The Try Guys have finally given their side of the story after cutting ties with former member Ned Fulmer, following his confession to a “consensual workplace affair”.

In a video titled “what happened”, the remaining three members of the group – Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang – addressed the situation and shared their intention to remove Fulmer from the team’s new activities.

“We immediately removed Ned from work activities and engaged an HR professional to conduct a thorough review of the facts. We also opted to remove Ned from our releases, pending results of that review,” said Kornfeld.

“That’s included removing his section from videos, digitally removing him from others and choosing not to feature him in our merch throws. Honestly, I want to give major props to our editing staff for how deftly they’ve handled that.”

But as to videos in which Fulmer featured more prominently, those will not see the light of the day. Although it is costly to the company, they stand by the decision proudly. Regardless, the boys are still shocked and “deeply hurt by all of this.”

“This is someone who we built a brand and a company with for eight years,” stated Yang. “We feel saddened, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us.”

Kornfeld added: “I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment. It’s hard to rewatch old videos that we love and we’re proud of. We’re losing a friend.”