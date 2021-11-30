The ultimate bootcamp for DJs & creators

AFTER a year of inactivity, local music industry players are in for a treat. From The Live Decks introduces re:LIVE, a music boot camp that will take place in Momo’s Hotel Kuala Lumpur from Dec 4-6, 2021. From The Live Decks is an initiative carried out by three-power houses of the industry, Wired Music Week, DJs Playground and AMP Asia.

Powered by Kardinal, the boot camp invites local music talents and enthusiasts to relive their creative musical journey through a weekend creative escapade. Built based on the four main core pillars – Build, Collaborate, Grow, and Inspire – re:LIVE aims to boost current relationships and unravel topics that encourage productivity and participation.

“This pandemic has rippled a change in the way we consume and contextualize music. We need a detox from past conventional methods and [re:LIVE] serves that purpose for a fresh restart to the meaning of community building,” says John Beh, founder of Wired Music Week.

Meanwhile, Ronald Yeo, creative director of Kardinal stressed that they have always been a strong advocate of music and self-empowerment. For DJ Reeve, Creator of DJs Playground, such an event allows him and his team to continue inspiring new artistes.

On the other hand, Brendan Lim, president of AMP Asia echoed Reeve’s statement and said: “It is rare to see the merge of live, electronic, and mashup of different music genres and representation in one epicentre, which brings our team great honour to be the first to host re:LIVE in Malaysia.”

Astralwerks, US’s #1 dance music label joins the event by fuelling the creative music challenges. Catered to every music creator in the industry, participants will be judged by top panellists such as Malaysia’s #1 pop music production, MFMF, DJ Fuzz and TikTok content creator, Joyvnn. Also joining the event are ENOPE and Nahsyk.

Visit www.fromthelivedecks.com to register and get your tickets and follow @fromthelivedecks on Instagram for more updates.