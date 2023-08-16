IN a vibrant realm of fruits, where flavours reigned supreme and sweetness was the prevailing delight, there existed a majestic presence known as the Musang King. This distinguished fruit, a true taste monarch, ascended its throne with an air of grandeur and an irresistible allure that enchanted all who came into its regal presence.

Amid the sun-kissed shades of gold and amber embracing its velvety skin, the Musang King stood tall and proud, emanating an opulent air that hinted at the treasures hidden within. Its form, reminiscent of a meticulously carved gem, displayed a symphony of graceful curves, evoking admiration and longing from all who beheld it.

The Musang King’s fragrance, fit for royalty, wafted through the air, weaving a seductive tapestry of aromatic notes. It danced between the realms of sweet and earthy, with hints of caramelised banana, vanilla and a touch of heavenly spice. This olfactory composition tantalises the senses, beckoning all to partake in its indulgence.

Witness the crowning jewel of the Musang King – its thick and creamy flesh. As the fruit is carefully split open, a revelation unfurls, exposing a trove of luscious golden strands, akin to threads of gold spun by nature’s hand.

Each bite becomes an unparalleled experience, with a creamy, velvety sweetness enveloping the palate and leaving behind a trail of delight. It is a flavour that lingers, an enduring presence etched into the memory of those fortunate enough to savour it.

In the realm of fruits, Musang King reigns supreme, towering above its contenders. Its exquisite flavour, enchanting aroma and regal appearance truly made it a king – a sovereign delighting the taste buds of those in search of fruity excellence.

Long live the reign of the Musang King, a perpetual reminder of nature’s bountiful splendour.

Love on a fruit plantation

For this splendid fruit and its untold narrative, Prime Video presents The King of Musang King. Set in Malaysia, the movie delves into the captivating world of this widely coveted fruit. Amid a backdrop of a middle-aged love triangle and clever wordplay, the film introduces Mei Lian, a woman left by her husband in pursuit of success abroad.