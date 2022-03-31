The Wanted’s Tom Parker dies at 33 from brain cancer

BRITISH pop singer Tom Parker from the boy band the Wanted has died at age 33, after being diagnosed with inoperable stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer, in October 2020.

The news of Parker’s heartbreaking death was announced on his wife Kelsey Hardwick’s Instagram on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” Hardwick wrote.

A statement on the Wanted’s Instagram page read: “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

On Oct 12, 2020, Parker announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer after he began experiencing seizures three months earlier while Hardwick was pregnant with their second child.

In January 2021, Parker announced on social media that his tumour had been “significantly reduced” and that he was continuing with treatment. Last October, he told The Sun that he was aiming to be cancer-free by March.

A month later, in November 2021, he told fans on Instagram that his tumour was “under control” after several rounds of chemotherapy and more than 30 radiotherapy sessions.

Just this month, the reunited band went on a comeback tour which they donated £1 for every ticket sale to the Brain Tumour Charity. Parker unfortunately could not participate in the tour as he had to undergo more cancer treatment, but joined his bandmates as surprise appearances at some of their concerts.

Two days before his death, Parker posted his final Instagram post which is a photo of him and his band with the caption “Dream Team.”