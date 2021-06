OSTEOPOROSIS is a common, but largely ignored health condition. The disease, characterised by low bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissue, often strikes during old age, when the body is less able to replace them. Bones become brittle and weak, and any fractures that occur will take a long time to heal, greatly limiting the mobility and quality of life for sufferers.

According to a recent report by Code Blue, most osteoporosis cases in Malaysia remain underdiagnosed and undertreated, with as much as 77% of Malaysian women living with undiagnosed post-menopausal osteoporosis.

Among the reasons for this is the lack of awareness of osteoporosis as a health priority, and many people often don’t realise they have the condition until a fracture occurs, by which time treatment options are more complicated.

Some risk factors for osteoporosis include:

Your gender. Women are much more likely to develop osteoporosis than are men.

Age. The older you get, the greater your risk of osteoporosis, as lower hormone levels tend to weaken the bones.

Race. Based on genetics, Asians have a higher risk of developing osteoporosis compared to other communities around the world.

Family history. Having a parent or sibling with osteoporosis puts you at greater risk, especially if your mother or father fractured a hip.

Body frame size. Men and women who have small body frames tend to have a higher risk because they might have less bone mass to draw from as they age.