The wedding performer

Eugene Yong Chyan Shyion wants to make an impact during a couple’s big day, as well as in the wedding music scene

Eugene clearly enjoys performing at weddings, which can be seen in his smile.

MANY couples have a dream of holding a one-of-a-kind wedding with an emphasis on trendiness and creativity, which includes having a live music performance, especially of their favourite romantic songs. Eugene Yong Chyan Shyion, 36, may be the man for the job. Apart from performing popular hits, the guitarist is offering a wedding songwriting service, which means every couple can have their own theme song. Eugene started out by playing his guitar in a bar but due to the limited income, he decided to think ‘out of the box’, and explored performing at weddings. That was 16 years ago. A wedding, Eugene explained, is an important moment for a couple, and as such, he wanted to make the moment memorable. Eugene found a way to do something different. He came up with the concept of an “LED guitar and saxophone duet march” to welcome the groom and bride as they walked down the aisle. According to Eugene, the instrument combination is the first in Malaysia when it comes to wedding music, and it’s more interesting than the usual violin and saxophone march-in. With his experience, skills, and passion for playing guitar, Eugene hopes to achieve goals and dreams in the future and also continue to add fresh musical elements to the wedding market, elevating the value of Malaysian wedding brands to a new level. theSun recently got the opportunity to speak with Eugene about his music and his plans for the future.

Why do you like to perform at weddings? “As a musician who has had the privilege of performing at weddings, I find great enjoyment in bringing joy and happiness to my clients on their special days. While I have not performed on stage for a few months, my focus has been on ensuring that my fellow musicians, particularly the real electric guitarist, have enough wedding jobs. Nevertheless, I relish every opportunity to play at a wedding, be it the wedding march or as part of a live band. “Our job as wedding musicians is to create a memorable experience for the bridal couple and their guests, and receiving positive feedback from clients is extremely satisfying. Our Facebook page, YsE - Wedding Live Band and Cinematic Videographer, is a testament to the many satisfied clients we have had the pleasure of serving, with over 100 glowing reviews.” What makes your performances special compared to others? “I founded a company named Yong Sound Entertainment in 2016. Starting from 2023, we will officially become YsE Production Sdn Bhd. From 2016 - 2019, prior to that, my company’s approach was similar to other players in the industry. “Unfortunately, 2020 was one of the most difficult and challenging years for the wedding industry due to the pandemic. By October 2021, the industry started to recover as the pandemic situation improved and customers began to show renewed interest in weddings. I saw an opportunity to stand out from the competition and started investing heavily in Facebook advertising. As a result, I managed to secure over 100 wedding bookings in just a few short months, putting me ahead of my competitors by about six months. “During this period, I also began to work towards my goal of introducing the LED Guitar March In to our performances. However, this involved many challenges, including creating a custom LED guitar rather than just installing LED lights onto an existing one, as well as convincing customers to accept this new concept. Despite these difficulties, we successfully completed our first LED Guitar and Sax Duet March In at a wedding on Feb 23, 2022.