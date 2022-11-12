The Weeknd to be on soundtrack for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

THE WEEKND has teased new music for James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Canadian artist shared a short video of the film's logo and release date earlier this week. A choir can be heard in the background, reinforced by a thundering drum beat, reminiscent of the previous film's massive James Horner score.

The film’s official Twitter account also retweeted the singer’s post. Producer Jon Landou followed suit, posting a photo of himself with The Weeknd with the message: “As the Na’vi [the film’s fictitious language] say, ‘Zola’u nprrte’ soaiane Avatar’... “Welcome to the Avatar family.”

Although no further details about the singer's work with the Avatar soundtrack have been published, this is not the first time The Weeknd has contributed to a film's soundtrack. The singer was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song Earned It, which appeared in the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey.

His most recent collaboration was on Metro Boomin's latest album, which also featured Future, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and the late Takeoff.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theatres on Dec 16. It’s sequel, the as-yet-unnamed Avatar 3 has already been scheduled for a December 2024 release date by 20th Century Studios.