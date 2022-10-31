The Witcher gets new season, new lead Liam Hemsworth

NETFLIX has announced it is renewing The Witcher for a fourth season, while also dropping some unexpected casting news.

Henry Cavill will be dropping out of the series following the upcoming season three, with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

The streamer announced the renewal and casting news on Saturday afternoon, with both Hemsworth and Cavill also releasing statements on their respective social media accounts.

Cavill, 39, wrote on Instagram: “[The] fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

After this ringing endorsement, 32-year-old Hemsworth wrote: “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

According to sources, Cavill had made a short-term deal for The Witcher and felt it was time to move on after three seasons on the show, which films overseas and has a demanding production schedule.

Fans also speculated that Cavill’s departure from The Witcher was also due to last week’s revelation that he would be returning to the role of Superman for an upcoming DCEU production – though no writers or directors are currently attached to the project – following his well-received cameo in Black Adam.