Theatresauce wraps up the 2023 season with Sisyphus No. 9

Contemporary theatre production Theatresauce closes its 2023 season with a clashing of music & movements in Sisyphus No. 9

WRAPPING up Theatresauce’s 2023 Season with a flourish is Sisyphus No.9, under the direction of Tung Jit Yang. This production is a philosophical exploration conveyed through experimental movements and music. It will be performed at Sunway’s Rooftop Theatre between September 6 and September 10, 2023. The synopsis depicts the repetitive and often mundane nature of daily life, highlighting the passage of time and the routine of eating, sleeping, and creating art. It also touches on the inevitable changes that come with age, such as losing friends and family, and the discomfort of meeting new people. The reflection questions the human need to find meaning in life when the universe remains silent and ultimately finds it absurd.

Sisyphus No. 9 is a work inspired by two stories - the myth of Sisyphus, punished by the gods to eternally roll a boulder up a hill to only have it roll down once more for him to start all over again; and the story of Ludwig van Beethoven, at this juncture at near-total deafness, composing, and eventually conducting his 9th Symphony in Vienna, Austria. Fresh off directing Mixtape for Maz at Kongsi KL in late July, director Tung Jit Yang ventures back to devising for the theatre in Sisyphus No. 9 exploring his long-held obsession with the Greek myth. Times get hard, heart and body get heavy - brevity and levity eventually arrive and yet disappear as soon as it does. “No matter,” he attempts to remind himself - as Samuel Beckett writes - “Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” From silence to symphony, intertwined with the happy absurdity of labour in vain, again, again, and again...