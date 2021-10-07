Theron gets help to raise her Black daughters

ACTRESS Charlize Theron is currently gearing up to voice spooky mum Morticia Addams again in the The Addams Family sequel, but it is nothing compared to her real-life role as a mother to her two adopted daughters.

During her journey raising nine-year-old Jackson and five-year-old August, who are both Black, South African-born Theron realised that she may “not have all the answers”, hence, she relies on a network of resourceful people with the right information or knowledge.

In a recent interview, Theron shared: “I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘These baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?.

“So they put me in my place, and because of them, I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

On the issue of identity, Theron said she keeps an open mind and listens to her daughters.

“I try to have a consistent conversation so that it doesn’t feel like we just talk about things where there’s too much importance underlying where they get freaked out. I find that for them, it’s easier for them to just share and talk about these things.

“I’m also looking to them, right? They need examples, so I’m trying to create that for them.”

Speaking about reprising her role in The Addams Family 2, Theron said she is glad to be a part of the animated family comedy film, as she can take her young children to watch.

“I felt very lucky to be asked to be a part of this. I definitely do not get to share a lot of my work with my kids. They’ll probably be in their late 50’s before they get to see anything [else] that I have done,” said Theron.