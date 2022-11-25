Things to do in Johor

With so many places to visit, here is a list of the top Johor attractions that you should check out

FOR an interesting getaway, head to Malaysia’s southern gem, the picturesque city of Johor Bahru. Johor Bahru is a Malaysian town located close across the Singapore border. Over the years, it has built a terrific selection of new family-oriented activities that have helped its popularity skyrocket, as is the case with many border towns. You might be asking “What should I do in Johor?” If so, this guide has you covered! Grand Palace of Johor Sultan Abu Bakar’s Grand Palace of Johor is yet another spectacular undertaking. It is now the royal home of the Sultan of Johor. State dinners and royal family occasions are hosted at the palace. The Royal Abu Bakar Museum is a designated historical centre within the castle. The exhibits here are living proof of the splendour of all the royal families that once resided here. The relics include imperial riches, antiques, and records detailing each royal family’s history. Address: 107, Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, Taman Istana, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Pasar Karat Pasar Karat is the place to go if you’re looking for bargains. The majority of the products offered here are pre-owned clothing, antiques, and other stuff. The flea market is only open at night, at 8pm. Because of the low prices, a small sum of money will go a long way. The good thing about this establishment is that it is ideal for live entertainment after supper. Pasar Karat is well-known for its abundance of buskers that perform on the streets and alleys. Address: 26, 20, Jalan Segget, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000, JB

Desaru Beach Desaru Beach is a beautiful beach in Johor Bahru’s east coast. Visitors enjoy a variety of traditional beach activities such as swimming, boating, and fishing in the South China Sea. Desaru Beach is great for those looking to spend a calm and pleasant day by the seaside, as it has a vehicle park, BBQ pits, and washrooms. There are several small shacks offering snacks and beverages, but those looking for a real dinner must go up to the neighbouring resort, which has some restaurants. Address: L3-26 Aras 3, Bangunan JOTIC, 2 Jalan Ayer Molek, Johor Bahru

Istana Bukit Serene Malaysian royal castles have an irresistible allure, and Istana Bukit Serene in JB is just one of several. It was constructed in 1933 and contains Art Deco architecture, ornate sculptures, and groomed gardens. As the Sultan of Johor’s formal residence, the structure is presently closed to the public. However, many tourists still come here to see the lovely façade and snap photos; the highlight being the distinctive enormous arch topped with a replica of the Sultan’s crown. Address: Jalan Straits View, Bukit Serene, 80200 Johor Bahru, Johor

Tiong Hua Museum The Chinese Heritage Museum is one of the greatest tourist attractions in Johor Bahru and unquestionably the best sites to visit in Johor Bahru to learn about the early Chinese settlements in the area. The museum, which is spread across four levels of a building on Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, is filled with Chinese immigration history. The museum features signs in both local languages and English, allowing international visitors to learn about this ethnic group’s history, traditions, and the variety of talents they brought with them to Johor Bahru. Address: 42 Jalan Ibrahim, Johor Bahru