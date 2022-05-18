Here is our guide to the best things to do in Melaka

MALACCA, commonly known as Melaka in Peninsular Malaysia, is one of the most intriguing sections of the nation. Melaka has a rich history, having been colonised by the Portuguese, Dutch, and British, and as a result, influences from all of these previous colonial powers can be found in the food, architecture, and even the language. The city also has a substantial Chinese community known as Peranakan or Straits Chinese, which has resulted in the Nyonya culture, which is a blend of Malay and Chinese influences that has generated a wholly distinct cuisine in the shape of delectable Nyonya delicacies. In addition to cuisine, Melaka offers a plethora of cultural attractions, and given its size, it has a plethora of intriguing museums that will be a pleasure for any history lovers interested in learning more about the place.MThis is also a strategically significant region of the nation that stands on a beautiful river, and one of the pleasures of a visit here is a gorgeous river cruise that allows you to view all of Melaka’s attractions while enjoying the wind across the water. Much of the city has remained largely untouched for centuries, with decaying forts and buildings clad in characteristic cherry-red façades established during the colonial period. Overall, Melaka provides a tranquil yet interesting view into Malaysia’s past and is a must-see for anybody wishing to discover a distinct aspect of the nation away from bigger cities. Melaka is a vibrant and exciting city, and despite its size, the tourist centre is relatively small, making it more manageable than bigger cities. It also means that you just need one or two days in Melaka to see and enjoy it. Continue reading to learn about the greatest things to do in Melaka.

Zoo Melaka The Melaka Zoo has to be one of the highlights of a trip to Melaka. Zoo Melaka and Night Safari, which covers 22 hectares and is home to over 150 different species, is the city’s longest-established animal attraction. It has animal exhibitions, food outlets, instructional speeches by keepers, the opportunity to feed animals, and a night safari.

Jonker Street Jonker Street (Jalan Hang Jebat) goes through the heart of Melaka’s Chinatown. The area has evolved to include clothing boutiques, craft shops, and restaurants as well. Jonker Street in Melaka is not to be missed. If you’ve already tried all of the street food and checked out what the local merchants have to offer, you can still visit this street for the street art which is plastered over building facades and hidden in alleyways.

Melaka river cruise If you look out onto the Melaka River, you will most likely see one of these Melaka River Cruises on the river. It’s a popular pastime for folks who wish to take a leisurely boat trip along Jonker Street to explore the sites. You will get to explore art murals along the river and sail beneath six historic bridges, including the Tan Kim Seng Bridge and the Chan Boon Cheng Bridge. Each boat journey lasts around 40 minutes.

Dutch Square Dutch Square, commonly known as Red Square, is a historic monument in Melaka that actually turns the town red. The houses, streets, a church, a museum, and the iconic Tang Beng Swee Clocktower all have a rich red façade, making it a must-see photo opportunity. There are kiosks put up here, bordered by these characteristic red walls, where you can buy inexpensive mementos and souvenirs. When your legs are tired from all the shopping, get on a rickshaw and ride about town. They are available throughout the day and night and may be found parked along the square. Simply request that your driver take you to a specific place, or request that they cycle through Jonker Street for a fast tour of the neighbourhood.

St. Paul’s Church Saint Paul’s Church is one of Melaka’s most well-known churches. St Paul’s is Malaysia’s and South East Asia’s oldest church. It was initially erected by the Portuguese in 1521, but it has since been taken over by a number of other European nations. It was utilised as a stronghold in 1567 before becoming a church during the Dutch invasion of Melaka. It used to be known as Our Lady of the Annunciation, and it also has a Dutch cemetery nearby where you can view some of the tombstones of persons who used to go from the Netherlands to Melaka. Inside, the stones have old-Dutch writings on them. Because of its location on a hill, it is a wonderful area to enjoy a panoramic view of Melaka.

Prison Museum The finest museums are those that wonderfully maintain their history. This museum is built in a former jail, and you can learn all about how convicts were imprisoned here in the 18th century. When you see how captives lived or survived in isolation cells, lengthy halls, interrogation rooms, hanging gallows, spanking rooms, and so on, it definitely gives you goosebumps. Because of the graphic nature of some of the exhibits, this museum may not be appropriate for younger visitors. All of the photographs on exhibit have not been censored. Entrance to this museum is RM3.

See A-Famosa The Portuguese were the first Europeans to establish themselves in Melaka. It’s hardly surprising, therefore, that a Portuguese fort is one of the best spots to see in Melaka. In 1511, the Portuguese navy led by Alfonso de Albuquerque seized Melaka from Sultan Mahmud Shah. The Portuguese governed until 1641, when the Dutch seized it. The British then drove the Dutch out in 1795 and reigned until Malaysia got independence in 1957. The original wooden bridge, which was the primary focus of the Portuguese invasion, is still standing today. Tourists throng the ruins of A Formosa “the renowned” Fort, which guarded the Portuguese for 130 years.

Walk Along the River Walking along the river is another excellent option to view more of Melaka on foot. You will see a lot of street art and beautiful eateries, and it’s a fantastic way to avoid the throng on Jonker Walk in Melaka, especially if you visit Melaka on a weekend. The route up the river is pretty long and there aren’t many things to do in Melaka up there, so you can go as far as you like and then turn back, or cross the river on one of the numerous bridges and walk back the other side.