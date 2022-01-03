Things to leave behind in 2021

WHEN you think of what you want to do in this new year, you get the feeling that it’s time to rejuvenate and refresh yourself. Things suddenly change and you feel hope and optimism that this year will be even better.
You start by setting goals, making decisions, and making plans for great success. Tell yourself that this year you will finally achieve your dream!
But if you really think about it, what is the difference between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2021? Well, there isn’t really any difference unless you decide to change.
You can’t move forward without looking back, but it’s important to remember that last year wasn’t all that bad. In many ways these were silver linings and important lessons worth learning.
To really embrace the change in 2022, there are four things you need to give up for your goals, decisions and plans to become a reality.
Comparison
In the age of social media, it seems impossible not to compare yourself to family, friends, co-workers, and even celebrities. The flashy, impeccable people on Instagram can fool you.
In fact, comparison is the thief of all joy. You will never be truly grateful if you immerse yourself in comparing your life to what others are doing.
So, in 2022, set a goal of not comparing yourself to anyone else in your career, business, relationships, or anything else. You will be amazed at how a grateful attitude and sincere gratitude can open so many doors and lead to an amazing 2022. Just be yourself and move on in life.
Toxic People
This may be a little difficult to accept, but the importance cannot be denied. Harmful friendships and relationships play a big role when people, businesses and plans stay the same. If you feel you’re not moving forward in life, stop, look around, and ask yourself, “Who do I associate with myself?”
In fact, a bad company can keep us in the same cycle for years. So, to be successful in 2022, you must stop or limit contact with toxic friends and family. Who do you recognise within yourself? Is this something you need to think carefully every day?
Not everyone you talk to has to be your friend. The older you get, the more important it is to choose your relationship wisely. Promise yourself that you will leave these people behind in 2022.
Keep the people who mean the world to you, and do everything you can to keep them in your life. These are the people you need to worry about and take care of, leaving toxic people behind.
Looking for external validation
Verification starts with you. Notice how far you have come. You start to think about self-care. It’s time to stop doubting your abilities. You are more than capable of changing careers, or starting your own business.
So instead of only increasing self-doubt by saying negative things about life, say good things. Say “I can.”
Learn to trust yourself and your abilities. Learn to trust yourself and your capabilities. Do not be so hard on yourself and instead make sure to appreciate yourself and give yourself a pat at the back for doing a great job!
Procrastination
Having a goal is very important, but not having the will to achieve it is just as bad as not having a goal. And one of the main obstacles to achieving your goals is procrastination. We often procrastinate because of laziness and lack of motivation.
You have to fix this habit; identify the specific issues you start procrastinating for. For example, do you procrastinate whenever you are depressed or scared? Instead of working on one huge goal at a time, create a schedule, have a plan and execute it.
Cheers to more happiness and success in 2022. Let’s create beautiful memories, better relationships and more compassion with loved ones. I hope the new year brings prosperity and kindness to all of us.