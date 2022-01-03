Things to leave behind in 2021

WHEN you think of what you want to do in this new year, you get the feeling that it’s time to rejuvenate and refresh yourself. Things suddenly change and you feel hope and optimism that this year will be even better.

You start by setting goals, making decisions, and making plans for great success. Tell yourself that this year you will finally achieve your dream!

But if you really think about it, what is the difference between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2021? Well, there isn’t really any difference unless you decide to change.

You can’t move forward without looking back, but it’s important to remember that last year wasn’t all that bad. In many ways these were silver linings and important lessons worth learning.

To really embrace the change in 2022, there are four things you need to give up for your goals, decisions and plans to become a reality.

Comparison

In the age of social media, it seems impossible not to compare yourself to family, friends, co-workers, and even celebrities. The flashy, impeccable people on Instagram can fool you.

In fact, comparison is the thief of all joy. You will never be truly grateful if you immerse yourself in comparing your life to what others are doing.

So, in 2022, set a goal of not comparing yourself to anyone else in your career, business, relationships, or anything else. You will be amazed at how a grateful attitude and sincere gratitude can open so many doors and lead to an amazing 2022. Just be yourself and move on in life.

Toxic People

This may be a little difficult to accept, but the importance cannot be denied. Harmful friendships and relationships play a big role when people, businesses and plans stay the same. If you feel you’re not moving forward in life, stop, look around, and ask yourself, “Who do I associate with myself?”

In fact, a bad company can keep us in the same cycle for years. So, to be successful in 2022, you must stop or limit contact with toxic friends and family. Who do you recognise within yourself? Is this something you need to think carefully every day?

Not everyone you talk to has to be your friend. The older you get, the more important it is to choose your relationship wisely. Promise yourself that you will leave these people behind in 2022.

Keep the people who mean the world to you, and do everything you can to keep them in your life. These are the people you need to worry about and take care of, leaving toxic people behind.