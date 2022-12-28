Things to leave behind in 2022

Here are some things that you must not carry with you into the new year

YOU might finally get the chance to look back on what a crazy journey this year has been as it comes to an end. Though looking back is necessary for moving forward, it’s critical that we keep in mind that this year was not all that negative. There were many positive aspects and important lessons that may be applied moving forward. Here are a few things you should not carry with you as you get ready to leave 2022 behind. Think of yourself as creating a new personality. Perhaps the things you hold to are toxic for you. Think about putting those things behind you so you can start 2023 with a clean slate. Comfort zone Though staying in your comfort bubble is nice and safe, you can only progress if you are willing to step outside of it. It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and accept some minor discomfort if you want to grow and spread your circle.

Unhealthy living This era is really focused on taking care of oneself, which is great, but I believe we sometimes lose sight of what self-care actually entails. Don’t feel terrible if you simply could not afford lavish vacations or pricey shopping since such things are really not the point. Taking care of your emotional and physical health equally constitutes true self-care. If you are coming apart within, what does it matter if you appear flawlessly put together on the outside. Get deliberate about getting enough sleep, eating well, and looking after your mind. The need to impress others Listen, everyone has experienced a difficult year. Hopefully, this year has taught you that your and your loved ones’ opinions are what really count. Everyone is too preoccupied with their own issues and inner lives to devote much time to care about yours. If they do, it speaks much more highly of them than it does of you.

Take responsibility It’s indeed simple to come up with reasons for your lack of commitment and for not pursuing your short-term objectives. Having a default attitude of “this can wait” ain’t going to help you progress. It’s time to own up to your negative habits and the ways you give them power over you. You have the power to do or not do things; your life is not in the hands of outside forces. It won’t be simple for you to choose, but now is the moment to realise how your behaviour have persisted and take responsibility for it. You must begin accepting accountability for your decisions and your life. Being busy Being overly busy may be bad for our health, happiness, and thinking. Becoming busy is a thing we do, say, and feel to divert our attention away from what is truly important, which are interpersonal relationships, spending time with loved ones, and solving our own difficulties. I’m hoping that you’ll still be able to unwind and find time to maintain and repair your mental health and well-being in 2023.