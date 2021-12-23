Things to see and do this weekend!

KRIAU Art Show

Gombak-raised street artist FriTillDea describes his hometown as “kriau”, which means a little noisy or chaotic. Wanting people to have a positive association with the word, the artist, also known as Black, is introducing Gombak and his art via his homecoming exhibition. Located at the Vans Lot 19 Skate Space in Gombak until Dec 26, the event will be an interactive one – visitors are encouraged to pick up a spray can and add to the exhibition in their own way. There will also be DJ sets and live performances to look out for, alongside murals, skateboard obstacles, a skating installation and projection mapping. Bookings can be made here.

Christmas Gone Crazy by Philharmonic Winds of Malaysia

The Philharmonic Winds of Malaysia (PWM) is a non-profit organisation founded by a group of professional musicians based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. On top of creating a platform for wind bands, the team aims to promote wind and band music to the masses. On Dec 25, the audience can look forward to cheerful Christmas music, featuring arrangements by John Wasson and John Moss. The show will also feature soloists Nelson Wong on the oboe, Scarlet Gouk on the alto saxophone, and a special appearance by The Kontrabass Collective. Tickets can be booked here.

Art Picnic

Bringing together artists, art creators, art lovers, and the general public, this is an art picnic for anyone who can appreciate creativity. The brainchild of Yi Da (壹打) and Studios Samasama, this collaborative art project invites attendees to bring sketchbooks, art materials, food, drink and their sense of merriment to celebrate art while having a good time together. Beginning at 8am, just pop by Taman Tasik Titiwangsa on Dec 26 to partake in the fun!

From Pop to Metal

This one is for music lovers who have no plans on Christmas day. Starting at 3pm, the show will feature bands like Oag, Couple, DISH, Restraint, and Naratu, among others. Think pop, punk, hardcore, metal and anything in between – there is bound to be something for everyone. Just put on that band shirt, and swing by for some festive headbanging.

Puchong Collectors Market

If you are up for some last minute Christmas shopping, head over to the Puchong Collectors Market for a Happy Holidays edition. From pop culture toys, comics, vintage collectibles, vinyls, clothes, and other fun stuff, the options are endless. Situated at SetiaWalk Mall on Dec 25 and 26, there will also be live music performances to accompany shoppers.