Third Princess Diaries film being planned

A THIRD Princess Diaries film is currently in the works, nearly two decades after the last film in the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script and original producer Debra Martin Chase is set to produce the third film. It will serve as a sequel to the beloved early-2000s original film series starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

Currently, no casting announcements have been made, though Hathaway has previously expressed her support for a proposed third film.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

However, Andrews told THR in June this year that it may be “too late” to reconsider having a third sequel without the late director Garry Marshall who directed the first two Princess Diaries movies.

The movies were based on Meg Cabot’s novel series under the same name, and Hathaway portrayed the role of teenager Mia Thermopolis, who discovers that she is the next in line for the throne of the fictitious nation of Genovia. Andrews played her grandmother, whose role was to get Mia ready to govern.

In the 2004 sequel Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Mia subsequently marries Chris Pine. Rumour has it that the third instalment’s narrative involves Mia, now as Queen, has to educate her own teenage daughter how to behave like a princess.