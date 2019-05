THOMAS & Friends steams into the Malaysia Book of Records with the Largest Thomas & Friends Diorama.

The impressive over 50 square metres display – built with the newly launched Thomas & Friends TrackMaster – was unveilled at the Ground Floor Centre Court, Old Wing at 1 Utama Shopping Centre on May 28 and will be on display until June 10, 2019.

“With some huffing and puffing we’ve built the largest Thomas & Friends diorama with the Thomas & Friends TrackMaster sets, making our mark in the Malaysia Book of Records.

“With this achievement, we look to continue stirring children’s imaginations on the bigger world around them through the wonder and awe of trains.

“We hope that all little engineers nationwide will learn the importance of friendship and teamwork with Thomas on their adventure through the wonders of childhood,” said Ho Shu Ting, Marketing Manager for Infant & Pre-School at Mattel Southeast Asia Pte. Ltd. (Mattel).

The record-breaking diorama was made possible with the launch of the new Thomas & Friends TrackMaster. The brand-new range features battery-operated track systems with adaptable, connected tracks, allowing trackbuilders to mix-and-match multiple box sets into one large, connected world.

Thomas & Friends have been entertaining children worldwide from the island of Sodor for more than seven decades.

With Thomas & Friends TrackMaster, the new steam team (Thomas, Percy, James, Gordon, Nia, Rebecca, and Emily) will continue the momentum set by Thomas’ Global Adventures, ensuring inclusivity and speaking to a broader audience globally.

In conjunction with his recent 74th birthday, Thomas is inviting fans to discover the largest Thomas & Friends diorama and see the Thomas & Friends TrackMaster in action at 1 Utama Shopping Centre from 10am tpo10pm.

Kids can kids can meet and go on a ride with life-sized replicas of Thomas and his friends, experience the unique glow-in-the-dark tunnel, and watch as Thomas races around the world in the record-breaking diorama.